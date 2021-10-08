Boris Johnson & Conservatives Can’t Fight Poverty Because They Don’t Understand It – Darren McGarvey

Dealing with a problem involves understanding it. It is as true of poverty as of the political party that plunges so many people into it.

As a cut in universal credit threatens to tip thousands of families into various forms of hardship, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed his references higher at the Conservative Party conference, leaving many wondering how such a contradiction has escaped the attention of those who encourage the clumsy fool. .

This savagery occurs the same week the Pandora Papers revealed that the UK is not just involved in the offshore paradise system (which allows the rich and powerful to hide their assets from HMRC) but is in fact located at the very heart of globalization tax evasion scandal.

So how is it possible for conservative politicians to speak on the one hand of making Britain a fairer society without talking about this obvious corruption, and in the same breath of doubling the biggest cut to the benefit of the history of the welfare state?

It’s quite simple in fact, they live in a parallel moral universe.

Crédit Universel has created food poverty on an industrial scale. The ceiling on the allowance for two children prompted rape victims to provide proof that they had been sexually assaulted or that they risked leaving their children to go hungry.

And changes to disability benefits have led to an increase in suicide attempts among claimants, as well as many being declared fit for work just weeks or days before succumbing to their illnesses and ailments.

But in any case, behind each of these policies (and you’ll find it hard to understand) lies a genuine desire, on the part of conservative politicians, to improve people’s lives.

Modifying aspects of the social protection system with the aim of producing fairer and more favorable long-term results for all parties concerned.

How could they believe that ?, you might ask. Well, that’s not a hard belief to embrace and hold onto if you’ve never been in a position where losing 20 a week would be a huge deal.

Whether they admit it or not, the idea that welfare is socially harmful when it is too generously distributed is quite common among conservatives.

Especially those who have never had times difficult enough to need the help of the state. They believe that a golden age of social mobility in the mid-20th century was born only because of the liberating power of free markets when socialist reforms in the areas of health, education, the labor market and of social protection are the driving force.

While the conclusion that the Conservatives don’t care about the poor is not hard to draw, what needs to be understood is that from their perspective, left-wing reforms in areas like criminal justice and the social assistance are seen as obstacles to the development of personal responsibility, the ultimate conservative virtue. .

Conservatives do not oppose a generous welfare state because they are mean, but because they often genuinely view it, in the long run, as a crippling social force.

Any meaningful long-term action on the larger issue of social inequality requires the strongest possible understanding of how some of these conservatives actually think.

The ideology behind these policies needs to be shattered, whether it is the belief that you can punish someone for their addiction, scare them into being unemployed, or shame them for being poor.

While it is cathartic for some to use labels like evil and scum, the truth is that by believing that there is nothing more for conservatives than self-interest, we misunderstand them. (and the people who vote for them) as terribly as they misunderstand the nature of poverty in the 21st century.

Government run for the benefit of the minority

According to a 2015 report on public attitudes toward welfare, there are two determinants that predict a person’s hostility or openness to a generous welfare state, their political beliefs, and where they come from. social.

The preserved

This should come as no surprise to anyone.

What this reveals, however, is that the UK government does not necessarily need broad public support for its welfare policies, only the support of its key electoral population.

In democratic terms, this creates a scenario where the ruling party (in a country where more people vote against than for it) can lead to political reforms which are not supported by a majority of the population and which also undermine substantial sections of it.

The misguided public opinion on welfare reform that exists is the direct result of a concerted government campaign of disinformation and suppression of statistics relating to its disastrous impact.

Misinformation that is more easily accepted if you have little or no real closeness

of poverty.

Bring the groups together

People like Boris. Or rather, enough people can tolerate him with enough enthusiasm to keep him in power.

Of course, pointing this out offends some people.

They only think about stuff like Boris.

Or just right-wing fools like Boris.

Or just brainwashed working classes like Boris.

But that’s it, if you combine these three hypothetical groups (which may or may not exist) then you’re already on your way to building a fairly diverse coalition of support among the electorate.

Add in a few Brexiteers, a bunch of people furious at the Labor Party and your standard GB News culture warrior types and it’s not hard to see why Boris is arguably the most powerful Tory figurehead since Tony Blairsorry. , I mean Margaret Thatcher.

