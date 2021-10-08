Traditional clothing artisans from Baduy to Lebak who flooded orders because of Jokowi, here’s the story



Jokowi is a traditional Baduy dress.

Merdeka.com – Artisans of traditional Baduy clothing within the Lebak regency in Banten province have seen an increase in orders. This is also what happened to Husen, who was overwhelmed with the production of orders from various parts of Indonesia. According to Ciboleger Village entrepreneur Outer Baduy, demand continues to grow up to 20 kodi per month, or up to 100%. He added that the significant increase was due to President Joko Widodo’s indirect promotional efforts some time ago when he gave a state speech at the MPR / DPR / DPD annual meeting ahead of the day of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. “Over the past two months, demand has increased from 10 points to 20 per month,” Husen said Thursday (7/10), as reported by Antara.

Door Jokowi at the annual MPR session © 2021 Merdeka.com Personalized clothing in black, with special features totopong The Probe with blue patterns is increasingly popular. Especially after being used by President Joko Widodo in the State Speech of the MPR / DPR / DPD Annual Meeting before the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, at the DPR building, Jakarta, last Monday (8/16). According to President Jokowi, the traditional clothing of the Baduy tribe is comfortable and simple. Therefore, this outfit is suitable for use including for formal events. “We are unable to meet the growing demand due to limited manpower and capital,” he explained.

Capable of generating Rp 30 million per month © 2021 Merdeka.com/Arie Basuki According to him, the price of Baduy clothes depends on the quality, on average around 1.5 million rupees per kodi. A code consists of 20 pieces. If you manage to sell up to 20 coins, you can generate income of IDR 30 million. For now, demand for orders is still dominated by traditional black clothing, campret pants and headbands. totopong, the people of Baduy called him lomar. The same condition is also felt by other Baduy fashion artisans, namely Ambu Silvi. According to him, since being worn by President Jokowi, Baduy clothes in his place have been able to sell up to 15 pieces out of the previous three per week. Ambu Silvi is known to be a maker cloth Baduy weaving with a distinctive pattern. The products are sold between 120,000 Rp. To 130,000 Rp. Per piece. “We are currently able to earn up to 1.6 million rupees per month,” he said.

There is a demand from outside of Java Meanwhile, Kudil, a clothing trader from Baduy, admitted that currently, consumer demand continues to increase in various regions. He also mentioned, requests have also come from the province of Bali. Meanwhile, he continued, tourists visiting Baduy settlements have slowly crowded together implementing strict health protocols. “We can now generate income of up to 15 million rupees from the previous relatively small amount,” Kudil explained. Baduy’s economic wheel turns again In response to this, the traditional chief of Kanekes village in the Lebak hinterland, Jaro Saija, explained that after being imposed by the president, the economy of the Baduy region was revitalizing again. He continued, many artisans were overwhelmed to produce traditional clothing. However, this condition brought blessings due to the business cycle that had collapsed due to the pandemic. Over the past two months, the economy has improved although it has not recovered as it did before the emergence of the pandemic. [nrd]

