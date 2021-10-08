Politics
Ram Nath Kovind and Narendra Modi Lead Nation to Salute ‘Air Warriors’
Saluting brave hearts and their families, Narendra Modi said that the Indian Air Force stands for professionalism, diligence and courage.
The Air Force Day parade was held at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Every year on October 8, the country celebrates Indian Air Force Day. @ IAF_MCC / Twitter
As the country celebrates the 89th day of its founding of the Indian Air Force today, October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the brave air warriors. Saluting brave hearts and their families, Modi said the Indian Air Force stands for professionalism, diligence and courage.
Later in his post, Modi acknowledged that the IAF has offered its services and defended the country in times of serious challenges. He also underlined the humanitarian spirit displayed by the air warriors of India.
Greetings to our Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in the defense of the country and by their humanitarian spirit in times of challenge, Modi wrote on his Twitter account. In addition to his post, he has attached some images acknowledging the various feats the Indian Air Force has accomplished over the years.
Greetings to our Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They distinguished themselves in the defense of the country and by their humanitarian spirit in difficult times. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021
In the process, President Ram Nath Kovind also commended the Air Force for maintaining its standards of excellence and for its capabilities in times of peace and war.
Greetings to Air Warriors, Veterans and their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proven its competence and ability time and time again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to uphold its cherished standards of excellence
President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2021
Rajnath Singh, Union Defense Minister, posted a video of his speech as well as various moments of glory of the IAF fighters. In his post, he spoke about the various challenges Air Force officers face and how they deal with or overcome them.
Warm greetings and wishes to all #IndianAirForce staff and their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our air warriors for responding to various challenges with eagerness and resilience and for being steadfast in service to the nation. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/gnpbrKJoL8
Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2021
Vice President of India, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu underlined how proud air warriors have always been. Through their courage, professionalism and excellence, these brave hearts brought glory to the nation, Naidu said.
My warmest greetings on Air Force Day!
Whether it is war or peace, our Air Warriors have always made the nation proud with their courage, professionalism and excellence.
May these winged warriors continue to soar and bring glory to the nation. pic.twitter.com/VUCbIoxA48
Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 8, 2021
89,,, “:” pic.twitter.com/bFyOqcDxDD
Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 8, 2021
The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, also expressed his wishes on this special occasion. Using her Twitter account, Nadda explained how proud the nation is of the Indian Air Force for courageously protecting our skies. Moreover, he spoke by saying that the country is indebted to the dedication and valor of the Indian air force.
On the occasion of the 89th Indian Air Force Day, I salute our brave soldiers and their families.
The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force for protecting our skies with indomitable courage and determination. We are indebted for your dedication and value to Maa Bharati. Jai Hind
Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 8, 2021
Below take a look at a few more wishes:
We salute Air Force personnel and their families on the 89th Air Force Day.
Their journey of dedication, courage and sacrifice is always the pride of our country. ??# RunUpToThe89th#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/1agpVbLbMg
BJP (@ BJP4India) October 8, 2021
From protecting the Indian skies and safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty to crossing borders to help those in need, #IndianAirForce has rendered illustrious service to the country and made us proud.
I salute all Air Force personnel on #AirForceDay. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/s84QGdORgE
Dr Ashwathnarayan CN (@drashwathcn) October 8, 2021
Touch the sky with glory
General MM Naravane #COAS and all ranks of #IndianArmy send our best wishes to all ranks of #IndianAirForce the 89 #AirForceDay. May glory and success always be with #IndianAirForce. pic.twitter.com/R3IflJCwVx
ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 8, 2021
