Ram Nath Kovind and Narendra Modi Lead Nation to Salute ‘Air Warriors’

The Air Force Day parade was held at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Every year on October 8, the country celebrates Indian Air Force Day. @ IAF_MCC / Twitter

As the country celebrates the 89th day of its founding of the Indian Air Force today, October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the brave air warriors. Saluting brave hearts and their families, Modi said the Indian Air Force stands for professionalism, diligence and courage.

Later in his post, Modi acknowledged that the IAF has offered its services and defended the country in times of serious challenges. He also underlined the humanitarian spirit displayed by the air warriors of India.

Greetings to our Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in the defense of the country and by their humanitarian spirit in times of challenge, Modi wrote on his Twitter account. In addition to his post, he has attached some images acknowledging the various feats the Indian Air Force has accomplished over the years.

In the process, President Ram Nath Kovind also commended the Air Force for maintaining its standards of excellence and for its capabilities in times of peace and war.

Rajnath Singh, Union Defense Minister, posted a video of his speech as well as various moments of glory of the IAF fighters. In his post, he spoke about the various challenges Air Force officers face and how they deal with or overcome them.

Vice President of India, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu underlined how proud air warriors have always been. Through their courage, professionalism and excellence, these brave hearts brought glory to the nation, Naidu said.

The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, also expressed his wishes on this special occasion. Using her Twitter account, Nadda explained how proud the nation is of the Indian Air Force for courageously protecting our skies. Moreover, he spoke by saying that the country is indebted to the dedication and valor of the Indian air force.

