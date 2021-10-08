“Transhipment policy to help improve trade with the CAR” – Journal





PESHAWAR: Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that a comprehensive transshipment policy is being formulated, which will soon be implemented to improve the country’s exports to the Central Asian Republics (CAR).

Speaking to businessmen at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry office on Thursday, he said operations at the port of Karachi were being digitized to control corruption. He added that initiatives have been taken to strengthen the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

The minister called on businessmen to switch from the primitive process to electronic commerce. He said action had been taken against the increase in container demurrage charges at the port of Karachi, saying traders would hear good news soon.

Mr Zaidi said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the national economy was strengthening rapidly. He said that a thriving business community is essential to the prosperity of the country. He said that for the first time in the country’s history, a freighter stranded on Karachi beach was rescued without breaking it, proving that the government was strictly following relevant laws.

The world is changing first, so we will have to move towards electronic commerce, said the minister. He said the government bought two new ships, bringing the total number of ships from nine to 11. He said a global cartel of people linked to the seaport trade had been created. He added that trade through seaports had grown exponentially across the world.

Mr Zaidi said the maritime policy has been delayed due to litigation. However, he said steps were being taken in consultation with the Justice Department to address the outstanding issues.

In addition, he said, a comprehensive transshipment policy was being formulated to boost trade with the Central Asian republics and benefit local traders. He also answered questions about the role of the national liability office and offshore companies.

Previously, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad briefed the minister on traders’ problems and complained about high demurrage fees, the monopoly of shipping companies and problems with exports.

He proposed the transfer of the Afghan transit trade containers from Karachi to the port of Gwadar to speed up the export process. He expressed the hope that the government’s trade policy would have positive effects in the near future.

Mr. Khurshid said taxpayers play a central role in the economic development of the country, so the government should facilitate the business community at all levels.

Several other high-ranking businessmen, including SCCI Senior Vice President Imran Khan, Vice President Javed Akhtar, Former FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour, Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Engineer Manzoor Elahi and Shahid Hussain also spoke on this occasion.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 October 2021

