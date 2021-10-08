The palace on the candidate for the candidate commanders of the TNI: there is still time to find the best officers until November

Merdeka.com – The staff of Secretary of State (Mensesneg), Faldo Maldini, confirmed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not submit the name of the candidate for the position of Commander-in-Chief TNI replacing Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto in the DPR. He explained that so far, Jokowi is still looking for related officers until November, which coincides with Hadi’s retirement.

“So far, according to the schedule, everything is still safe, waiting for the DPR to have another session. We still have time until the commander steps down at the end of November. There is still time to find the best officers who want to sacrifice themselves to get Indonesia out of the pandemic. It’s a difficult task, “Faldo told merdeka.com on Friday (8/10).

He explained, so far the candidate for the post of commander-in-chief is in the process. Faldo asked everyone to wait patiently until the president announces which TNI commander he has chosen.

“If there are any signs, it will be announced immediately, it is impossible to secretly”, he concluded.

Previously, it was known that the Special Staff (Staffsus) of the Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg), Faldo Maldini, had pointed out that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had not yet sent the name of the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI to replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto in the RMR. He stressed that the letter would be sent soon, but it was not yet known when.

“So far, the President’s letter regarding the implementation of the aptitude and quality test has not yet been sent to the DPR. So please be patient, it will be sent immediately. Clearly, it is impossible. that the post of commander be vacant when Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto retires, “he told merdeka.com on Monday (9/13). [lia]