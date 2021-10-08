Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy will come after world decision: Minister – Journal





Federal Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaking to the media at the Nadra Center.INP

LAHORE: Pakistan will take its own course once the world decides on Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan will make its own decision when the world takes a stand on Afghanistan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a press on Thursday.

Mr. Rashid said Pakistan will continue to support Kabul through humanitarian efforts, regardless of what the world says.

Prime Minister Khan had recently said that there would be far-reaching consequences in terms of the refugee problem that would affect Pakistan and Iran more as they absorbed more people who crossed. He also stressed that the United States had a major role to play, as it had been in Afghanistan for 20 years. The only reason the United States invaded Afghanistan was terrorism, Khan said, wondering what Washington’s accomplishment would be if Afghan soil once again became a haven for terrorists. We must not let Afghanistan drift into another crisis, the Prime Minister stressed.

The interior minister asserted that stability in the neighboring country would ensure a stable Pakistan and that any volatility in Afghanistan could create problems for Pakistan. Pakistan is well aware that the world is not only looking to Kabul, but also to Islamabad, he said.

Said Maryam cancels all efforts by Shehbaz

Responding to a question, Mr. Rashid said Pakistan did not want Afghan land to be used against Pakistan, and vice versa. However, he noted, those involved in terrorism in Pakistan would face different treatment than in the country.

The minister added that PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz was making harsh statements against the Pakistani army which had sacrificed 86,000 lives and injured more than 100,000 of its men, adding that the force had strained the hand to help ordinary people in every calamity. The army defends democracy, he exclaimed.

Mr Rashid said Ms Nawaz was creating problems for herself and would have to respond sooner or later. He said Maryam Nawaz was the sole reason for the PML-Ns debacle.

Maryam is canceling all efforts made by opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

Responding to a question, Mr Rashid said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had missed his chance and that now any position regarding confrontation or reconciliation was irrelevant.

Responding to another question, he said transfers and assignments of army generals were routine and it was irresponsible to criticize the armed forces.

Referring to the bogus vaccination records of the leaders of the PML-N, including the late Kulsoom Nawaz, the Minister of the Interior called it a plot to defame Pakistan internationally. He said such a malicious campaign was being waged against Pakistan as it safely tackled the Covid-19 pandemic without enforcing widespread lockdowns and restrictions.

He claimed India’s role has been confirmed in bringing the New Zealand cricket team back to their country.

He said the prime minister had announced measures against all those whose offshore companies and assets had not been declared.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1650761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos