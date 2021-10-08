Politics
Jeff Bezos’ Big Indonesian Investment Banned From Buying These 3 Shares Instead
When Jeff Bezos invests, it’s a good idea to take note.
With an incredible net worth of around $ 190 billion, Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world, just behind Elon Musk (at least for now).
Bezos’ latest big buy is interesting: Ula, a private Indonesian e-commerce startup.
The investment highlights Ula and the enormous potential of Southeast Asia, but also other * published * opportunities on the continent.
Let’s take a look at three major e-commerce stocks in Asia.
With one of the richest people in the world jumping in the region, this stock trio might be worth sprinkling some of the your spare currency to.
Alibaba (BABA)
Alibaba is the largest e-commerce platform in China and stands out relative to the financial strength of its US counterparts like Amazon or Shopify.
In fact, around 80% of online shopping in China is done through Alibaba. When the company went public with its IPO in the United States, it raised an impressive $ 25 billion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.
But stocks have fallen about 50% in the past year.
Why? The Chinese government has played a big role. Last December, China launched an antitrust investigation into the company and fined it $ 2.8 billion.
Despite losing ground in 2021, Alibaba appears to be rebounding.
On Thursday, stocks jumped 8% as tensions between the United States and China thawed. Specifically, President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping have agreed to hold a virtual summit before the end of the year.
Of course, if you are still hesitant to get started, some investment applications will give you a free share of Alibaba just for signing up.
Sea Limited (SE)
Sea Limited was founded in 2009 as a games company for which it still has a division.
But the business really took off in 2015 with the launch of Shopee, an online marketplace used in Southeast Asian countries including Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.
In Singapore alone, Shopee has around 13.6 million monthly visitors.
Sea Limited’s gaming platform Garena is also contributing to its success, with its hugely popular game Free Fire reaching over 1 billion downloads earlier this year. This makes it the highest grossing mobile game in Southeast Asia in the second quarter of 2021.
Sea Limited’s growth strategy is based on expanding across the globe, which it seems to have no problem doing. In Brazil, for example, Shopee is currently the most downloaded shopping app in the country.
Over the past year, Sea shares have grown 93% and the company continues to significantly increase revenue each quarter.
JD.com (JD)
JD.com is another of China’s largest online retailers.
Much like Amazon here in the United States, JD offers same day delivery and next day delivery throughout China.
And just like Alibaba, JD has been subject to recent Chinese regulations. JD doesn’t seem too worried, however
“Without a doubt, we believe that the recent introduction of regulatory policies on the Internet industry is a good thing for the healthy and long-term development of industries,” said Xu Lei, CEO of JD Retail in August.
This jovial approach likely stems from the fact that JD.com added 32 million users in the last quarter, a record for the company. More importantly, this translated into strong year-over-year revenue growth of 26%.
JD.com shares are trading at a seemingly high price of $ 76 per share. But you can get part of the business by using a stock trading app that lets you buy fractions of shares with as much money as you are willing to spend.
Bezos’ secret asset?
While these e-commerce stocks have long-term potential due to their exposure to the rapidly growing Asian market, they can still fall sharply in the event of a US market crash.
If you want to invest in something that has little correlation to the ups and downs of the stock market, you might want to consider another of Bezos’ favorite assets. fine arts.
Investing in fine art like Banksy and Andy Warhol was once an option only for the ultra-rich.
But with a new investment platform, you can also invest in iconic works of art, just like Bezos and Peggy Guggenheim.
On average, contemporary works of art gain in value by 14% per year, easily surpassing the 9.5% average returns you see with the S&P 500.
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
