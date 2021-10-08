Turkey passes bill to join Paris climate agreement

(MENAFN-AzerNews) By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s parliament has passed the bill to join the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported.

The bill was passed with votes from all parties in the General Assembly.

Speaking to parliament, AKP Party Deputy Chairman and Samsun MP Cigdem Karaaslan called the parliamentary discussion on the Paris Agreement and climate change issues, which are closely linked to Turkey, extremely important.

“In the current period, the international community is grappling with many issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, wars and conflicts, terrorism, migration, climate change due to global warming, and is striving to find a common path. these areas, but unfortunately we haven’t had any concrete success in any of them yet, ”Karaaslan said.

She said that as the opportunities offered by technology increase and accessibility and interaction get stronger day by day, social, spatial and economic inequalities between societies are increasing at the same rate and this gap is becoming more evident.

“As humanity faces the greatest trials of its time, it also faces its greatest failures,” Karaaslan said.

She stressed that climate change is a problem common to the whole world and that it will undoubtedly affect all nations sooner or later.

“We know that today the geography of the earth is a whole for mankind, even though the nations drew their geographical borders and parted ways,” Karaaslan said.

She stressed that the solution of these problems requires fair and sincere approaches, as well as cooperation and there is no success when one of them is missing.

“This is the agreement on which we have based our struggle on all national and international platforms since the first day we came to power as an AKP party under the leadership of our president and chairman, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan “, she added.

In addition, the Vice President briefed MEPs on the legal steps Turkey has taken regarding climate change issues and the agreement itself.

“The issue of the fight against climate change has been negotiated every year under the aegis of the United Nations and with the participation of all the Member States since the Rio Summit of 1992. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which sets the long-term goal of climate change policies and principles and procedures for this purpose, was also signed this year. The Paris Climate Agreement, which we are talking about here today, is essentially an extension of that agreement, ”she said.

The MP added that the agreement aims to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius until the middle of the century.

“To achieve this goal, each country has responsibilities and concrete measures to take. Here I would like to reiterate the basic principle of the Framework Convention, ‘common but differentiated responsibilities and relative capacities’,” Karaaslan said.

Speaking about the downsides of global climate change policy, she said that Turkey is one of the countries that has polluted the world the least in history and does not want to be in the same category as countries that have most polluted in the world and failed to take responsibility.

The MP added that only 10 countries are currently responsible for 68% of carbon emissions, meaning that if only 10 developed countries had done their jobs, much of the problem would have been solved.

Of course, Turkey’s decision to ratify the Paris Agreement today does not mean that all this injustice is gone. This decision will take Turkey’s talks on global climate change to another platform for a fairer, healthier, cleaner and more liveable world thanks to the diplomatic traffic and the fruitful negotiations that our country has carried out so far. Karaaslan concluded.

After the speeches, the proposal to adopt the Paris Agreement was approved.

The Paris Agreement, often referred to as the Paris Climate Agreement, is an international treaty on climate change, adopted in 2015, near Paris, France. It covers policies for mitigating, adapting and financing climate change.

The agreement plans to keep the global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius. In this context, it is expected that the use of fossil fuels such as petroleum and coal will be reduced and eventually replaced by renewable energy sources.

The agreement also includes voluntary non-binding targets determined by the parties under their national conditions. Within this framework, a distinction was made between the types of mitigation actions for developed and developing countries.

Thus, the agreement identifies objectives and efforts to reduce gas emissions respectively for developed and developing countries, although there are no defined penalties for non-compliance with the provisions of the Agreement. from Paris.

–

