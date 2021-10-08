FACT CHECK: Boris Johnson’s claim that wages are rising

“After 10 years of stagnation, low income people are better paid” – Boris Johnson at the Andrew Marr Show, October 3

Look in your wallet or purse. Do you feel richer?

WEEKLY AVERAGE SALARY



The Prime Minister used the conservative conference to launch a new economic narrative: wages are rising, which will force companies to invest more in technology, thus increasing productivity. At the same time, higher wages will offset Conservative tax hikes and welfare cuts. But is there any evidence that wages are increasing?

The main official source of wage data is the Office for National Statistics (ONS). According to the latest ONS figures, average weekly earnings (including overtime and before tax) were £ 578 in July 2021. ONS data shows a steady increase (except for an increase in the early stages of the covid pandemic) from January 2000, when the figure was £ 300.

However, we have to adjust for inflation to see the real purchasing power of wages. The real average weekly wage (after inflation) rose until January 2008, then fell sharply after the impact of the banking crisis and the recession that followed. Real wages did not start to rise again until the end of 2014. They had just returned to their pre-banking level when the pandemic struck. The result was another collapse in real wages. In other words, there is a long 13 year period between 2008 and the pandemic where wages have stagnated.

According to the ONS, there has been an apparent pick-up in nominal and real weekly wages this year – this is probably what Johnson was referring to in his interview with Marr. However, the ONS (September 2021 Labor Market Report) warns that we need to be extremely careful in interpreting this data – the report uses the phrase “pay attention to base effects”! In other words, the lockdowns have distorted the labor market so much that the current rebound in wages cannot be compared directly to what has happened before.

In particular, the latest ONS report points to “a decline in the number and proportion of the lowest paid jobs compared to before the pandemic”. With far fewer low-paid workers in the job, there is a corresponding statistical anomaly that income data captures a greater proportion of more skilled employees returning to work, often attracted by large bonuses such as drivers. heavy goods vehicles.

Result: Starting from a low base and including proportionately more well-paid workers with bonuses, the net result exaggerates the rise in real wages since the start of 2021. The ONS is frank about this and warns against take it at face value: -the wage growth rates… must be interpreted with caution ”. The Prime Minister and his aides have neglected or ignored these warnings.

The ONS also provides data on sectoral compensation movements. These data show that during the three months of May to July, annualized growth in total compensation increased in all industries, compared to April to June. Does this suggest that low-paid workers, for example, in the hotel industry, suddenly benefit, as the Prime Minister has tried to argue? No. Comparing the months of April to June and May to July, the ONS finds that in early spring, wage growth across the economy was in fact negative; and in the (generally low-paid) retail, hotel and restaurant industry, wages were declining at an annualized rate of 5.4% per year. These data contradict the pink picture of the PM.

DOES IMMIGRATION DROP WAGES?



The Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference reiterated his claim that joining the EU’s single market allowed British companies to import cheap foreign labor rather than invest in machines and technologies to increase productivity. In contrast, Brexit closes that door with the result that domestic labor shortages in the UK will raise wages and thus force employers to substitute more capital investment. Is it true?

One obvious response is that EU members such as Germany also use immigrant labor, but their wage rates and productivity are much higher than in the UK. A pre-pandemic study has shown that the average German worker could return home early on Thursday afternoon and still have produced as much as the average British worker who grafted until Friday. Yet Germany took in one million Syrian refugees in 2015, while the UK accepted around 10,000.

Of course, the UK invests much less in machinery and infrastructure than Germany or our other industrial competitors. According to a recent House of Commons Library briefing (January 2020), in 2015 UK manufacturing used 71 robots per 10,000 employees, compared to 176 in the US, 301 in Germany and 531 in South Korea. This neglect of investment coincides with a dramatically declining share of manufacturing research and development in total UK R&D, from 82% in 1985 to 65% in 2018 (and just 47% in Scotland).

As a result, UK industry was only responsible for 10% of UK GDP before the pandemic, a much lower proportion than most other major economies. In Germany, the manufacturing industry represents around 23% of the GDP. The explanation lies not so much in manufacturing itself as in the dominance of the City of London’s financial sector in the UK and Scotland (supplying almost 10% of local production).

Indeed, the City of London’s financial services sector has created a British economic model based on consumer debt, backed by apparently steadily rising real estate values. This, in turn, stimulates imports rather than local manufacturing. As a result, what remains of British manufacturing is increasingly based on assembly work for foreign companies. For example, the UK is a net importer of auto parts. The UK automotive sector is primarily a screwdriver assembly industry for imported European and Japanese components. Low wages are the result of this economic model, not immigration.

CONCLUSION



In response to the Prime Minister’s wage demands, the Thatcherite Adam Smith Institute issued the following statement: “Shortages and rising prices simply cannot be swept aside by rhetoric about migrants. It is wrong and wrong to claim that migrants make us poorer. There is no evidence that immigration lowers the standard of living of native workers. This whistle shows that this government does not care about pursuing evidence-based policies. ”

FACT CHECK ASSESSMENT:



Zero. A masterful misappropriation of ONS data.