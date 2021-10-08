International Standard PON XX Venue and facilities, Speaker of Papua House of Representatives expresses appreciation to Speaker Jokowi





The President of the Representative Council of the Papuan People (DPRP), Jhony Banua Rouw, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the construction of sports venues and facilities to international standards during the XXth National Week of the sport (PON) in Papua. According to him, his party in local government will commit to using these sites to develop the potential of athletes.

The President of the Representative Council of the Papuan People (DPRP), Jhony Banua Rouw, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the construction of sports venues and facilities to international standards during the XXth National Week of the sport (PON) in Papua. According to him, his party in local government will commit to using these sites to develop the potential of athletes (photo: imanuel / kemenpora.go.id)

Jayapura: The President of the Representative Council of the Papuan People (DPRP), Jhony Banua Rouw, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the construction of sports venues and facilities to international standards during the XX Week National Sports Authority (PON) in Papua. According to him, his party in local government will commit to using these sites to develop the potential of athletes. “I express my great gratitude to the central government, in this case Mr. President Joko Widodo who provided (built) this extraordinary site”, he declared after accompanying Menpora Amali to examine the site of the sport of rowing in the bay of Youtefa, in the town of Jayapura, Friday (10/18). Jhony Banua Rouw said his party is committed to using the sports facilities built from the APBN and APBD funds to enhance regional sporting achievements and promote young athletic talents who could make the nation proud internationally. . “We are confident, after the PON with the existing facilities, we will create or orbit many potential athletes from Papua who can represent Indonesia to be world class,” he hoped. Rowing is one of the sports encouraged. Because according to him, rowing is the flagship sport of Papua because the locals use paddles for daily activities. “The life of the Papuan people still uses paddles, they are young, they are still small, they go to school with paddles and so on, bring water to the estuary or to the water sources in using paddles, ”he concluded. “And we as a local government will focus on encouraging our athletes in Papua to use this site properly and be able to produce the best athletes,” he continued. To take advantage of these places, he hopes that the Ministry of Youth and Sports can collaborate with the local government. “We hope the Minister of Youth and Sports if possible so that we can collaborate in the preparation of our athletes. And of course the preparation of these athletes has to take a long process that cannot be interrupted, and we also hope that national events can be organized in Papua so that our venues can be used and maintained together, ”he said. declared. Finally, he called on the Papuan people to jointly maintain the sports facilities after the end of the PON. “Let’s work together so that our athletes can train well and produce the best performance,” he said. Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali hopes that the sports venues and facilities after the end of the PON can be used by the local government to improve sports performance. Menpora Amali is also optimistic that Papua’s sporting achievements in the future will be better supported by the old PON sports facilities. “When I look at the site, I am optimistic that Papua’s sporting achievements for sports with extraordinary facilities will continue to progress and I also see that in the next PON Papua this will certainly produce good achievements,” he said. -he declares. (ded)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kemenpora.go.id/detail/1115/venue-dan-fasilitas-pon-xx-berstandar-internasional-ketua-dpr-papua-sampaikan-apresiasi-kepada-presiden-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos