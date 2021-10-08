Politics
Beautiful China: in the footsteps of Xi Jinping
In today’s China, the scientific concept of ecological and environmental protection has taken root in people’s hearts, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is the champion of this idea, the facilitator of this change and the leader of this march. .
Since the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi has traveled through mountains, rivers, towns and villages, and ecology has always been the watchword of his travels.
Xi’s footsteps not only help lay the foundation for his thinking about ecological progress, but also point to the direction of building China’s ecological civilization.
Clear waters and lush mountains
During an inspection visit to Yucun Village in east China’s Zhejiang Province in August 2005, Xi, then secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial CPC Committee, praised the village’s wise decision. to shut down the mines, and first said that “lucid waters and lush mountains are priceless assets.”
The concept could also literally translate to “green mountains and rivers are mountains of silver and gold”, or concept of “two mountains” in short, which has now become a guiding principle of ecological progress at the nationwide.
In March 2020, President Xi, also secretary general of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, revisited the village during his inspection tour of Zhejiang. Hailing the village’s green economy, Xi said that the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” has become the consensus and action of the whole Party and society, and is become an important part of the new development philosophy.
“The ecological environment itself is the economy. Protecting the environment means developing productivity, ”he said.
In the past five years, Xi has made three fact-finding tours along the Yangtze River, China’s longest waterway and the world’s busiest inland waterway in terms of freight flow, and has organized three symposia to advance the development of Yangtze River Economic Belt, which accounts for over 40 percent of China’s population and economy.
He has repeatedly stressed that the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt should be encouraged by well-coordinated environmental conservation efforts, and excessive development should be avoided.
An aerial photo shows ships navigating the Yangtze River near the Yangluo Port in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province. / Xinhua
Harmonious coexistence between people, nature
Exploring the relationship between man and nature is another important part of Xi’s thinking about ecological progress, which has always been highlighted on his inspection tours.
During a tour of east China’s Jiangsu Province last November, he urged efforts to open a new green development path that prioritizes ecology and stressed that a greater importance should be given to protecting the urban environment and improving the quality of economic development and people’s lives. .
The pursuit of green and high-quality development in urban planning and construction is always emphasized by Xi.
“It is necessary to protect West Lake and Xixi Wetland as a clear guide for the development and governance of Hangzhou, and coordinate the three spatial arrangements of production, life and ecology, and to create more experience in building a livable city where man and nature live in harmony, coexist and prosper, ”he said during the inspection of Zhejiang province last year .
Xi Jinping inspects the ecological preservation of the Qinling Mountains in Niubeiliang National Nature Reserve, Zhashui County, Shangluo City, Shaanxi Province, northwest China April 20, 2020. / Xinhua
Law-based environmental governance
The concept of using the strictest rule of law to provide a reliable guarantee for ecological progress is also reflected in his national tours.
Last year, when Xi inspected the ecological preservation of the Qinling Mountains in northwest China’s Shaanxi province, he again urged authorities to learn from the illegal construction of villas in the Qinling Mountains.
Now the villas have been demolished in accordance with the law and a number of officials have been investigating for disciplinary and legal violations.
His tour of the Qinling Mountains served as a reminder of his persistent instructions between 2014 and 2018 on the illegal construction of villas that have undermined the environment of this key area.
Human community with a shared future
On the world stage, Xi has repeatedly called on the international community to work together with unprecedented ambition and action to strive for a just and reasonable system of global environmental governance characterized by win-win cooperation and promote the sustainable development of humanity.
As a participant, contributor and pioneer of global ecological conservation, China is firmly committed to putting multilateralism into action and defending the international system with the United Nations at its heart and the international order supported by international law in order to strengthening global environmental governance, Xi said in a letter of congratulations to the World Environment Day events held in Islamabad, Pakistan, in June.
In the next few days, when the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) begins in the city of Kunming, southwest China, the president will once again call for respect for global environmental governance.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-08/Beautiful-China-Tracking-Xi-Jinping-s-footsteps--141sPES3xXG/index.html
