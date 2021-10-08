Despite Pak’s assurances to the FATF to control terrorism, LeT played a role in the Swedish murder





ANI | Updated: 08 Oct 2021 13:56 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 8 (ANI): Despite assurances from Pakistan to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to control terrorist groups, it was discovered that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) international operational commander Sajid Mir had played a role in the assassination of a Swedish cartoonist in Sweden earlier this month.

LeT is based in Pakistan and LeT’s chief of international operations, Sajid Mir, has been associated with the Pakistani military’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Al Arabiya Post reported.

Mir is involved in numerous international terrorist attacks, including the one in Bombay in November 2008. Today, he is one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

The murder of Vilks in a car crash in Sweden was planned and executed by Mir, which is a clear sign of Pakistan’s secret desire to revive LeT’s international operations and Vilks’s murder was camouflaged as an accident, a reported Al Arabiya Post.

Vilks had been the target of extremist Muslim groups since drawing the controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in 2007. Al-Qaida in Iraq had offered $ 100,000 for the murder of Vilks. Similar threats were made by LeT against Vilks.

In fact, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is a staunch supporter of those groups and individuals who target those who insult the Prophet. This year again, he ordered the French ambassador to leave Pakistan after the publication of “reprehensible” caricatures in a French magazine.

Pakistan, which had been on the FATF gray list, has ensured strict action against groups like LeT which are implicated in terrorism. But the point is, LeT was asked to keep a low profile until Afghanistan was captured by the Taliban. Even LeT has been asked to train new cadres and fight alongside the Taliban, Al Arabiya Post reported.

Mir’s murder of Vilks exposes Pakistan’s false assurances to the FATF and the international community to fight terrorism. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/despite-pak-assurances-to-fatf-of-controlling-terrorism-let-found-to-have-role-in-swedish-killing20211008133133 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos