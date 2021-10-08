Modi past twenty – The Shillong Times





When Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his two decades in power, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister for repeated terms, the euphoria in the ranks of the BJP was distinctly subdued. It has less to do with the Covid brakes and more to the fact that the government he is leading has not thrilled the general public. Modi, by far, is the most acceptable leader across the country today, and those seeking to grab the prime minister’s chair are pygmies compared to his national appeal. Modi, at the personal level is not corrupt. He earned his high aura after being nominated as the BJP Prime Minister’s candidate at the Goa Conclave months before the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha. He has retained some of that goodwill over the past seven years, but one caveat is also that his popularity is waning due to his low-key governance styles.

Modi failed to nail the wanderer or discipline the lost one. This is essential for national well-being. This, despite the massive mandate that the people gave him in two successive parliamentary elections. Reforms were not high on his agenda, although the GST, proposed by the UPA, was adopted after a long struggle in parliament; and agricultural reform bills are blocked in court. India is in dire need of administrative, judicial and educational reforms. Modi hardly ever mentioned it in his Mann Ki Baat, which dealt, typically in Sangh Parivar style, with past glories and little of the present or future of India. India cannot grow at a snail’s pace, with the Hindu growth rate, as Asian economies – like China and Bangladesh – are expanding rapidly. Thus, praising Modi or his government beyond a level is unwarranted.

The central government should be more efficient and an elected leader of the nation should be more energetic and engaging. India cannot walk; he must run to catch up with growth elsewhere. Corruption is eating into the nation’s veins in frightening ways, also evidenced by the mess and looting of the PSU banking sector or the appropriation of national wealth by politicians and bureaucrats across the spectrum. Most regional party leaders are extremely corrupt. Modi as PM is caught in the labyrinth of archaic systems that operate to the advantage of vested interests and the corrupt in India. The results are not displayed. Unless the Augean stables are cleaned up, the growth or progress of the nation is impossible.

