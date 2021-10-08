Boris Johnson live news: Latest Brexit updates as Tories get poorer with UC cut





Nadhim Zahawi fumbles in BBC interview on teacher pay Keir Starmer accused the government of alienating Britain’s poorest people, saying the decision to go ahead with the removal of universal credit marked the end of the care people gave to each other during the pandemic . The Labor leader said Boris Johnson’s government was indeed attacking the poorest in our society by choosing to end the 20-a-week increase given to millions when Covid hit and affected jobs and means of subsistence. Speaking on BBC breakfastSir Keir said families desperately need this support… to make ends meet. Emphasizing that the cut that went into effect on Wednesday came at the worst time as prices rise, he added: This will push families and children into poverty and for the government [go ahead with it] is so wrong. Meanwhile, ministers have been accused of failing at school after a leaked email showed that ISS, one of the UK’s largest canteen providers, wrote to staff at school catering to advise them to stock up on long-lasting, dried, canned and frozen products due to food availability. impacted by a shortage of truck drivers. Follow our live coverage below Key points Show last update



1633682683 Watch: UK relaxes quarantine rule for fully vaccinated Indians UK relaxes quarantine rule for fully vaccinated Indians Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 9:44 AM 1633682613 Shapps says 3,500 drivers applied for heavy truck licenses last week Potentially good news for supply chain issues. Grant Shapps said this morning that about 3,500 people have applied for provisional heavy-duty licenses in the past week alone. The transport secretary also rejected a suggestion that there is a backlog of some 54,000 heavy truck licenses to process. Just let me nail this entirely for you. There are not 54,000 people waiting for permits. There are 3,500 people who have, very recently, in the last week, applied for provisional authorizations for heavy goods vehicles. All the rest – about 52,000 – are people who have requested renewals and perhaps address changes. The rules are very clear, you keep driving for these reasons. Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 09:43 1633680149 Not for me to oppose the takeover of Newcastle FC Starmer Sir Keir Starmer has said it is not for him to oppose Saudi Arabia’s takeover of Newcastle United, arguing that the deal should be left to an independent regulator. The Labor leader said fans were happy to see Mike Ashley’s back after the oil-rich country’s sovereign wealth fund spearheaded a $ 300million buyout deal for the football club, writes our political correspondent Jon stone. Asked whether the deal should go through due to human rights concerns, Sir Keir said he was concerned but would not say he thought it should be blocked. Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 9:02 AM 1633679356 Shapps responds to Marcus Rashford’s criticism of the UC Cup A few lines from Grant Shapps now, who’s doing the media tour this morning. The transport secretary praised Marcus Rashford as a fantastic defender after the footballer said the Conservatives’ conference in Manchester would have been a good time for the party to contact him. I know the Prime Minister has spoken to him, I think I am right to say it more than once, also, in the past, said Mr Shapps, before defending the decision of the Tories to revoke the raising of 20 per week at Universal Credit. Emphasizing that the government has done everything possible to help people who have struggled throughout the pandemic, he said BBC breakfast: Governments have to make decisions, and I know that, for example, with Universal Credit, he proactively made the decision without any incentive to add the 20 a week to give people extra support during the coronavirus. It was for a limited time for the coronavirus. The coronavirus has ended. Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 8:49 AM 1633678633 France steps up pressure on UK over post-Brexit fishing rights Pierre Karleskind, chairman of the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee, warns that bilateral cooperation between the EU and Britain could be threatened as tensions arise: Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 8:37 AM 1633677910 Secret PPE contract handed over to conservative donor worth 11 million Following my last post, Boris Johnson’s government was urged to end secrecy after it emerged that a Covid contract handed over to a Conservative Party donor company was still secret after 18 months. Clipper Logistics, whose boss donated 730,000 to the Conservatives, struck a deal to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) last year without facing competing offers. Government figures show the deal for the company’s services was renewed at 650,000 per month, meaning the contract cost the taxpayer around 11 million, reports Adam forrest. Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 8:25 AM 1633677554 Starmer condemns buddy contracts distributed during Covid Here’s a little more of Sir Keir Starmers’ interview with BBC breakfast, in which the Labor leader said he would pay off his party’s commitments by reducing waste in the system. Highlighting what he called cronyism contracts handed out during the pandemic, he said: Don’t tell me the money is not available, the government is making choices. I’m surprised anyone argues that we need to reduce this waste of billions of pounds. How can it be fair to have this amount of garbage in the system? So we would deal with this waste by creating a value-for-money office. But when it comes to taxation, the big gap between us and the government is that the government wants to tax workers through national insurance, we say it should be the ones with the broadest shoulders. The example I have given on several occasions and presented to the Prime Minister, under his National Insurance tax regime, an owner with many properties does not pay a penny more. But that landlord’s working tenants have to pay a tax hike that the prime minister said he would not impose on them when he ran in the 2019 general election. That cannot be true. When in a rush, however, Sir Keir will not name a revenue figure that people should be paying more in taxes to under his Labor government. Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 8:19 AM 1633676971 Starmer accuses PM of preying on poorest people over UC cut Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of preying on the poorest in our society because of the suppression of the universal credit increase. Speaking on BBC breakfastthe Labor leader said families desperately needed this increase in universal credit to make ends meet. And it happens, this cut, at the worst possible time because the prices go up, he continued. Whether it’s fuel or food, or energy prices, and it’s going to drive families and children into poverty and the government turning to the poorest as they come out of the pandemic, it’s so false. Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 8:09 AM 1633676718 Lib Dems accuses Conservatives of failing again on school supply issues Learn more about school food shortages now. Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, wrote to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi asking him to urgently meet with restaurateurs, school principals and local councilors to discuss the crisis after the party heard of serious food shortage issues. In his letter to Mr Zahawi, Sir Ed said: Across the country, I have heard Liberal Democrat counselors and schools talk about serious issues related to food disruptions in our schools for our children. Parents have endured so much and worked so hard during the pandemic, but it looks like your government has let them down yet again. The least you can do is provide a hot meal at their school for their children. For months you and your fellow ministers have been warned about the effects the shortage crisis could have on our economy and our daily lives, now we are seeing that reality come true. For you, not having this on your radar is both surprising and a shocking abduction of leadership. Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 8:05 AM 1633676486 Schools must stock up on canned goods amid shortage fears Schools have been urged to stock up on food ahead of anticipated shortages, with the government accused of failing some that have already faced supply disruptions. One of the largest canteen providers in the UK has written to school catering staff advising them to stock up on frozen and canned food to ensure children are properly fed during the winter, reports Eleanor sly. ISS, which supplies 450 schools, told parents in a statement their ability to continue providing nutritious school meals was not affected by the well-publicized shortages of items the UK is currently experiencing, but an e- The supplier’s leaked email – seen by ITV – suggests that some schools are already being urged to stock up on dried, frozen and canned foods immediately. Labor and Liberal Democrats have accused the government of not doing enough on supply chain issues. Sam hancockOctober 8, 2021 8:01 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-news-live-brexit-b1934611.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos