New Zealand tour of Pakistan set to be rescheduled in November 2022





New Zealand Cricket is considering rescheduling the tour to Pakistan, which they canceled last month at the very last minute.

New Zealand were supposed to play three international one-day matches and five T20I matches in Pakistan in the September-October window.

On September 17, the match day of the 1st ODI, the New Zealand cricket team withdrew from the tour citing serious security threats from their government officials.

Babar Azam and Tom Latham. Photo- ESPNCricinfo

The abandonment of the limited tour not only hurt players and fans, but also negatively impacted PCB officials. Days after the Black Caps left, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were the next to pull out of the men’s and women’s tour in October.

Newly appointed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja felt aggrieved by the whole incident and said he felt he was being used by both councils.

Ramiz Raja says PCB will offer New Zealand cricket window in November 2022 for tour

In the latest developments, we learn that NZC and PCB are planning to reschedule the tour for November 2022.

“Good news will be announced in a week. The PCB could propose its conditions to the NZC by choosing the month of November 2022 for the reprogramming of the recently postponed series, ”said Ramiz Raja, quoted by Geo News.

Right after the tour was canceled, New Zealand Cricket General Manager David White thanked his PCB counterpart for taking care of the New Zealand cricket team.

We appreciate that this has been a terribly difficult time for the PCB and wish to convey our sincere thanks to General Manager Wasim Khan and his team for their professionalism and care, White said in an official statement.

Discussions were held between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Imran assured that his country has the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat will undermine the visiting team.

Ardern supported New Zealand crickets’ decision and said player safety is paramount.

We couldn’t stay in Pakistan: David White

White mentioned that before canceling the tour, the board was in constant contact with their government officials and when they were made aware of a credible threat, they decided to leave Pakistan.

What I can say is that we have been informed that this is a specific and credible threat against the team. We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision and it was after we informed the PCB of our position that we understand that a telephone discussion took place between the respective Prime Ministers, White said. .

David White (Image credit: Twitter)

Unfortunately, given the advice we received, we could not stay in the country.

Everything changed on Friday. The advice has changed, the threat level has changed and therefore we have taken the only responsible action possible, he added.

The New Zealand and Pakistani cricket teams will meet at the upcoming 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, as the two are paired up in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

Also read: Pakistan could take legal action against English and New Zealand cricket councils Fawad Chauhdry

