US, Pakistani officials in tense Afghanistan talks





ISLAMABAD (AP) US and Pakistani officials meet on Friday amid deteriorating relations between the two countries as each nation seeks a way forward in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been pushing for greater engagement with the all-male, all-Taliban cabinet in Kabul, even though it is moving away from any formal unilateral recognition. The South Asian country has urged Washington to release billions of dollars to the Taliban so that the new Afghan rulers can pay the salaries of many ministries and avoid an economic collapse. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warns that such an accident could trigger mass migration.

Washington, which spent most of two years negotiating peace with the Taliban, is still living its chaotic end at 20 years in Afghanistan and much about the consequences remains unclear. The United States is quietly talking with the Taliban to evacuate American nationals and others. Meanwhile, Republican senators introduced legislation that would sanction new Afghan leaders. Images of desperate men, mostly Afghans, running alongside the departing US C-17 and falling from the wheel arch came to represent the chaos of the US withdrawal.

New legislation introduced late last month by 22 Republican senators also calls for sanctions against Pakistan for providing safe haven for the Taliban. This has raised issues among Pakistani leaders, who have criticized Washington for asking for and obtaining help from Islamabad in talking about peace with the Taliban – even as the United States blames Pakistan for its loss in Afghanistan.

US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman meets with the country’s powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, considered the main architect of Pakistan’s Afghan strategy as Pakistan’s foreign ministry leads the diplomatic battle . Sherman also meets with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Close and steady engagement between Pakistan and the United States has always been mutually beneficial and effective for stability in South Asia, “Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar told reporters on Thursday in the capital, Islamabad.

Sherman met with security adviser Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday, but neither side revealed information about the substance of the talks other than a vague reference to developments in Afghanistan and ways to advance cooperation in the relationship. bilateral.

Pakistan is walking a fine line as it seeks to establish a relationship with the United States in a changing region, where Russia and China have growing influence and where the Taliban now rule in Afghanistan.

A staunch opponent of the so-called US-led war on terror, Khan assured Pakistanis that Washington would have no access to Pakistani territory to launch so-called attacks on the horizon against Afghanistan.

The Pentagon has warned that Afghanistan could be a threat in one to two years. The biggest threat seems to come from the Islamic State, which are also enemies of the Taliban. They have stepped up their attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, even carrying out a bomb attack in the capital as Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid held a memorial service for his mother.

But Pakistan faces strong opposition among its 220 million inhabitants to any compromise with Washington to attack Afghanistan.

A Gallup Pakistan poll released Thursday night showed that 55% of Pakistanis supported an Islamic government similar to that led by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The survey conducted between August 13 and September 5 interviewed 2,170 men and women in cities and rural areas. The margin of error is between 2% and 3%.

