Violence in Lakhimpur: Priyanka Gandhi calls on Narendra Modi to resign





Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has stepped up her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded his resignation. The prime minister should take moral responsibility for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and step down, Congress Secretary General told the press in Bahrain on Thursday, where she had gone to meet family members of Gurvindar Singh and Daljeet Singh, two farmers who were among those crushed. to death on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri.

How can you expect a fair investigation when an interior minister and his son are behind the crime? The minister responsible for public order in the country is the father of the killer, Priyanka added. She also expressed her dissatisfaction with a judicial inquiry into the incident by a retired judge and said: It will not serve the purpose. We are requesting an investigation by a sitting judge of the High Court. Priyanka first visited Gurvindar Singh in the village of Mohrania in Nanpara. I had met the families of three victims in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday and I am meeting two today in Bahraich. They all made it clear that they didn’t care about the financial compensation. They want the culprits arrested and the minister suspended. It seems that Narendra Modi is trying to make the people of the country understand that the members of the government, the ministers and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party can do anything against the common man, the farmers, the Dalits, the women, he said. she declared. after meeting the Gurvindars family. On Wednesday evening, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi met with the families of deceased farmers Luv Preet Singh and Nachchattar Singh and journalist Ramayan Kashyap. Puran Singh, cousin of Gurvindars, said: We showed Priyanka videos and she was convinced that the minister’s son had killed my brother, other farmers and a journalist. The killers roam free because their leader is a central minister in the Modi government. Priyanka offered a prayer to Mari Mata Mandir, a temple of the goddess Durga in Lucknow, on Thursday morning before leaving for Bahraich. Earlier, she tweeted in Hindi: We will fight for justice until the end, until the conclusion. All the families of the victims have said they will get justice when the Union minister is suspended and the killers are arrested. Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu, chairman of the Punjab Congress Committee, was arrested by police in Saharanpur as he was traveling to Bahraich with hundreds of his supporters to join Priyanka. Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, who was traveling to Lakhimpur Kheri with dozens of supporters, was arrested in Bareilly. However, Samajwadi Party Chairman Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra met the families of three victims at Lakhimpur Kheri as they arrived in a group of five. The government has imposed a preventive order and does not allow the gathering of more than five people. Large numbers of congressmen gathered at Raj Bhavan’s gate, demanding a governor’s audience, and returned after an hour when Anandiben Patel received their memorandum, which recorded their protest against Priyanka’s arrest in Sitapur during three days from Monday. She was allowed to head to Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

