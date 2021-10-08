What Donald Trump and Xi Jinping tell us about the expansion of the NRL / AFL





Fortification of Heartland is the absolute last resort for AFLs, while it was the first resort for NRLs, Fujak said. The NRL / USA vs AFL / China analogy is not limited to expansion. News Corp, owners of the Broncos, is leading the money to keep their future Brisbane rivals afloat. Credit:Getty This covers the overall governance of both codes and even their fan bases, Fujak says. He argues that there is a residual rift between progressives and traditionalists in the rugby league, similar to the schism in the United States between the Red (Republican) and Blue (Democratic) states. It may be a relic of the Super League war, and if so, Vlandy’s reliance on News Corp money to fund the establishment of a second team in Brisbane will bolster this thesis. But most of the rugby league fans I know want to forget about the Super League war. Because AFL is a local game, it caters to all social classes with no inherent division, which makes it easier to rule. When the NSW government announced plans to build two new stadiums in Sydney, an uproar ensued. The Victorian government essentially offered the AFL a stadium in Docklands without a whisper. Vlandy’s patriotic cry, An Australia without a Rugby League is not Australia, and his hasty rule changes evoke memories of Trump. However, the administration of the NRL is more like the more stable government of Joe Biden. A refurbished Gabba, which hosted the 2020 AFL Grand Final, will be the venue for the 2032 Olympics opening ceremony as a gift to the 18-player game. Credit:Photos by Ian Hitchcock / AFL Successfully administering a code during COVID, while running a $ 50 million surplus, is not Trump’s chaos. But the decisive difference between the NRL / USA and AFL / China coupling is the strategic orientation. The LNR’s fortification of south-eastern Queensland will not prevent the AFL from pursuing its ambition to dominate the state. The opening ceremony for the 2032 Olympics will be held in a refurbished Gabba, a gift from the Australian taxpayer and the IOC to the AFL. Moreover, as Fujak points out, the AFL arguably already has two teams in Brisbane – the male Lions and the female AFLW Premier League winners in 2021 who will soon be playing their home games in a 70 million center. dollars under construction in Ipswich. Loading Meanwhile, in Sydney, stadium plans change depending on who is influential in government. John Barilaro has resigned from his post as Deputy Prime Minister. He was the strongest supporter of the five-stadia suburban suburban plan favored by Vlandys. The money was originally intended to transform Homebush Olympic Stadium into a large arena suitable for rugby league, union and world-class football matches, a vision shared by members of the government who wish to attract major international events in Sydney. Homebush and Moore Park stadiums are now run by a single board chaired by Tony Shepherd, who is also president of the GWS Giants. If Homebush Stadium remained in its current AFL-friendly form, it would suit AFL’s long-term plans. Very strategic. Very President Xi. Sports news, results and expert comments. Subscribe to our Sport newsletter.

