Jokowi warns Corona cases will not increase after Bali opens to foreign tourists





Denpasar – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) warns Bali to continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19 cases when the doors to tourism for foreign tourists (tourists) have been opened. Jokowi does not want cases in Bali to increase after receiving foreign tourists. “So keep the cases as low as you can for a long time. Then keep pressing. I can see nothing is red, everything is good and low, but it has to be real, there has to be consistency.” , pleaded Jokowi in the audio description received detik.com of Bali Provincial Government Public Relations, Friday (8/10/2021). According to Jokowi, the development of COVID-19 cases in Bali has fallen very drastically, reaching 95% from the previous peak of cases. Daily cases in Bali in January had reached 542 cases and by July 22. Then in August they jumped to around 1,900 cases and yesterday they dropped to 60 cases. “Indeed, it has decreased significantly and the active cases have increased from 13,800 to 600. This is also a good thing. We must continue to remove it so that the cases can be reduced, reduced and disappeared from the province of Bali. “, explained the president. according to Jokowi, his party opens economic activities, including the door to foreign tourists in Bali by looking in the mirror of other countries. Singapore, for example, opened an economic activity when its vaccination had reached only 30 percent. As a result, cases have skyrocketed and so far have not been able to decrease, even though the population is only 5 million people. The same has happened in the United States, which has only 45 percent immunization but has opened up economic activity. As a result, cases have spread again and the death toll has increased. “This is what we must avoid,” said the former mayor of Surakarta and governor of DKI Jakarta. While in the UK vaccination reached 56% when the opening of economic activity is achieved. The number of cases in the country is still low. “So what does this mean? Vaccination is very decisive. So Singapore (and) the United States did open up when cases declined, but vaccination was not yet 50 percent, then there was an immediate spread and the death rate went up. The truth is in the UK, “he said.

