When will Boris Johnson call the next general election?

Since Boris Johnson won his historic majority in 2019, Westminster observers have been wondering when he will call the next general election. Will he wait until the last moment in 2024, giving himself five full years before running for a new term? Or will he call a snap election, hoping to catch the opposition before Keir Starmers’ troops can regroup?

Labor is preparing for an early vote. There were rumors on the sidelines of the Conservative conference this week that a poll could take place in 2023 or even as early as next year. The pandemic and its economic and social fallout have greatly complicated the calculation. So what is the Johnsons team thinking about?

Order book Great Britain

If you speak to conservative ministers and strategists, it is clear that the country is facing a period of turmoil in the face of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government needs time to reduce the backlog of NHS procedures from its current size of over five million so that the public can see that hospitals are safe and reliable. In his conference speech, Johnson warned that this backlog is likely to get worse before it gets better.

There is also a backlog in the justice system, with the queue of cases in Crown courts awaiting trial now standing at 60,000. A creaky criminal justice system, with the police department already under control. fire, is a dangerous backdrop to an election campaign and needs to be tackled.

Cost of life

Senior conservatives see the danger of the cost of living crisis turning into a crisis in its own right. Inflation is set to potentially hit 4% by Christmas, as supermarkets run out of food, energy bills skyrocket and gasoline shortages at gas stations turn the basics of everyday life into an ordeal filled with anxiety. Some of these issues are systemic, such as the shortage of truck drivers, and it will likely take months or more to resolve.

Universal credit payments have just been cut by more than 1,000 a year for millions of households, while a tax hike to pay for NHS and welfare reforms arrives from April. With government policies contributing so clearly to squeezing living standards, it would be a courageous move to call a snap election before any of the additional tax revenues have brought improvements to health and primary care.

Limits changes

If the Conservatives can wait until 2024, they will potentially benefit from the redistribution of the electoral map. Final plans to overhaul the constituency boundaries are due in 2023 and under current proposals England, dominated by the Conservative Party, would gain 10 more seats, while Scotland would lose two and Wales eight.

Not another

Johnson managed to call a snap election in 2019 at a time when the country’s political system was deadlocked on Brexit and won a big mandate to break the deadlock and get the UK out of the European Union .

But two years earlier, Theresa May had called a snap election and lost the majority she started with, despite a 20 point lead over Labor Jeremy Corbyns in the polls. Voters simply did not see the need for an early competition. The sentiment was famed by Brenda from Bristol, who gave her reaction to a TV crew when she learned of the election announcement: you’re kidding. Not another. Oh! For God’s sake. Honestly, I can’t stand it. There is too much politics going on. The suspended parliament of 2017 still haunts ministers and civil servants. We need to think about Brenda, said one of them.

Johnson is in the fortunate position of being able to wait and see. With his large majority in the Commons, he is on the verge of repealing the law on fixed-term parliaments and taking full control of the timing of the next elections. For now, at least, senior members of the Johnsons team say they don’t expect him to return to the country until 2024.