The quarantine period for foreign tourists is reduced, DIY has not yet entered the trial





Yogyakarta, Gatra.com – Tourism and Creative Economy Minister (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said President Joko Widodo authorized the reduction of the quarantine period for foreign tourists (tourists) from eight to five days. The trial opening of a tourist attraction that can be visited by foreign tourists takes place at three locations. While the special region of Yogyakarta is still in the final evaluation phase to be able to participate in the trial. “Jogja is in the final assessment phase. Please be patient. Meanwhile, trials are underway for Bali, Batam and Bintang,” Sandiaga said during the statement from Rejowinangun Village, Kotagede District, Yogyakarta City. , like the 50 best tourist villages, Friday (8/10). However, DIY was not recommended for foreign tourists to visit on the basis of the precautionary principle because its territory does not have the shape of an archipelago. This step aims to prevent the new variant of Covid-19 from spreading to the surrounding area. According to Sandiaga, it takes preparation time to welcome foreign tourists, like Bali, which is preparing for seven months. The government opened up tourism to Bali by organizing several international events. “We will also take the same approach in Jogja later. In addition, the existence of Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA) can be a test facility,” he continued. According to the evaluation, DIY met the requirements to be opened, namely the level of cases and the implementation of health and 3T protocols at the provincial level was good. However, because the form is not an archipelago, the opening of the DIY tours must be properly prepared and the plan must begin next week. “The reduction in the quarantine period for foreign tourists is based on data where the incubation rate of the virus now averages 3.7 to 3.8 days. With the increase in vaccinations and 3T, the President’s guidelines and recommendations (quarantine period) are lowered by five days. . After all, this quarantine is our stronghold. “, did he declare. This reduction in the quarantine period for Sandiaga could be an opportunity for tourism stakeholders, in particular hotels and resorts, to prepare quarantine places to international standards. By being in one location, the surveillance of tourists will be more intensive without disturbing the freedom of tourists to travel and without endangering the surrounding community.

