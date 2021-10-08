Trump suggests Haitian migrants heading to US border “likely have AIDS”





Former President Donald Trump hinted Thursday evening without evidence that thousands of Haitian migrants heading for the US-Mexico border have AIDS.

“We have hundreds of thousands of people coming from Haiti,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Haiti has a huge AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real problem.

“So hundreds of thousands of people come into our country only if you look at the statistics, if you look at the numbers, if you just look at what’s going on in Haiti, a huge problem with AIDS,” the former said. added the president. “A lot of these people will probably have AIDS and they will come into our country and we are not doing anything about it. We let everyone in. Sean, it’s like a death wish. It’s like a death wish for our country.

The Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS estimates that 150,000 Haitians are living with the virus that causes AIDS. However, many of those believed to be heading for the U.S.-Mexico border are believed to be from countries in South America, having left Haiti in the wake of the devastating January 2010 earthquake.

At the end of last month, Panama’s foreign minister suggested that up to 60,000 migrants, many of Haitian origin, were heading for the southwest border. The claim was made by Erika Mouynes days after the Biden administration deported thousands of other migrants from a temporary encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. About 5,000 of those who arrived at the border were returned to Haiti by border officials in a series of deportation flights.

The migrants continue their journey through Colombia on September 15, 2021. AP

Trump also alleged that dozens of countries are “emptying their prisons to the United States,” echoing some of his infamous anti-immigration rhetoric from the 2016 campaign.

“Some of the toughest people on the planet are being thrown into the United States because they don’t want it,” he said. “They don’t want to take care of them for the next 40 years. So these people who are the toughest prisoners there are being thrown into the United States for us to take care of. What do they do? They are destroying our country.

Voters gave Joe Biden low marks for his handling of immigration. A new Quinnipiac poll shows that only 25% approve of its performance on the issue, while only 23% approve of its response to the ongoing crisis at the southwest border. In the same poll, 51% disapproved of the decision to return migrants from Texas to Haiti without giving them the option to seek asylum, while only 37% approved.

Later in the interview, Trump spoke out against COVID-19 vaccine warrants for people who have had the disease before, telling Hannity that Americans “must have their freedoms.”

Thirty-seven percent of voters approved President Biden’s decision to deport migrants without giving them the opportunity to seek asylum, according to a Quinnipiac.AP poll

“They want to force the people who had it to have the vaccine when in reality, when you have it, you don’t need the vaccine, you become immune,” he said, adding more late: “Why are they forcing people to take the vaccine? vaccine? Remember this, the drug companies make a lot of money and they like it. I don’t know who else wants it or loves it, but when you get it, you don’t have to take the vaccine. ”

The former president also spoke out against the Justice Department’s decision this week to crack down on alleged threats against school board members and other administrators – but did not directly criticize Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The United States deported approximately 5,000 migrants, who gathered under the Texas International Bridge, to Haiti. PA

“He’s a respected man. I hope he does the right thing, ”Trump said of Garland. “This country is at a breaking point. This country will no longer support it. But he is someone who has always been highly respected. He just happens to be on the liberal side of things, and hopefully hell will do the right thing. But Sean, the country can’t take it anymore. They can’t do it.

“These are parents who love their country and they love their children, and they don’t want all this nonsense given to their children,” he added. “They just don’t want it, and you know, they’re trying to make terrorists out of them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/10/08/trump-suggests-haitian-migrants-heading-for-us-border-probably-have-aids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos