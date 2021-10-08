Lawsuit against top jailed Turkish philanthropist resumes





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) A Turkish court on Friday resumed the trial against a prominent philanthropist who has been behind bars for nearly four years despite repeated calls from Europe’s top human rights organization and its judiciary arm for his release.

Businessman and civil rights activist Osman Kavala, 64, is accused of trying to overthrow the government during the 2013 nationwide protests that started at Istanbul’s Gezi Park. He was also charged with spying and attempting to overthrow the government in a failed military coup in 2016.



The European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of Kavalas’ release in December 2019, but Turkish authorities have ignored the decision, keeping Kavala in prison since his arrest in November 2017. Last month, the 47-member Council of Europe of which Turkey is a member said it would initiate infringement proceedings against Ankara, unless Kavala is released before its next committee of ministers meeting in November. The infringement proceedings could lead to punitive measures against Turkey, including its possible suspension from the organization that promotes democracy and human rights. Kavala faces a life sentence without parole, if convicted. The businessman has dismissed all charges against him while human rights groups have denounced the case against him as politically motivated. Opposition lawmaker Utku Cakirozer, who visited Kavala in prison, cited him as deploring the fact that he is still in jail despite judgments from European courts. I look forward to the day when I see the face of justice, Cakirozer said, citing Kavala. Kavala was initially on trial along with 15 other defendants, including journalist Can Dundar and actor Mehmet Ali Alaboara. The number of defendants has since risen to 52, after courts merged the Gezi Park trial with the attempted coup trial as well as the trial of 35 Besiktas football supporters who participated to demonstrations. Kavala and eight of his co-defendants were initially cleared of charges in the Gezi Park case in February 2020. But as his supporters awaited his release from prison, prosecutors opened a new investigation and then charged him with espionage and of support for the attempted coup, which the government blamed on a network linked to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. An appeals court later overturned Gezi Park’s acquittals, leading to a new trial. Kavala is known for supporting the arts and funding projects that promote cultural diversity and minority rights. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused him of being the Turkish leg of American billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who Erdogan says is behind insurgencies in many countries. The 2013 protests were organized to oppose the planned development of a shopping center on the site of the small park in central Istanbul. The protests quickly turned into a nationwide protest against the government of Erdogan, who was then prime minister.

