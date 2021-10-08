Will soon have 4,000 O2 factories, a production multiplied by 10: PM Narendra Modi | India News







According to the central government, the 1,100 oxygen plants that have been commissioned provide a production of over 1,750 MT of oxygen per day. The prime minister said the newly inaugurated oxygen factories were vital health infrastructure for a greater public good. At the height of the second wave of Covid-19, hospitals across the country reported an oxygen shortage, resulting in several deaths.

Welcoming the country’s fight against Covid-19, the prime minister said it would be a matter of pride for every citizen if more than 93 crore of people have been vaccinated and that figure will soon cross 100 crore. India has led the world by building platforms like the CoWIN platform and explaining how vaccination is done on such a large scale, the prime minister said.

