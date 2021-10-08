Ipswich MP Tom Hunt on Boris Johnson’s big party speech

This week I would like to reflect on the Prime Minister’s contribution to the Conservative Party conference, where he laid out his vision for a high wage, highly skilled and high productivity economy.

The optimism and confidence that emerges from Boris Johnson’s plans to harness the new freedoms that Brexit has forged, to create growth and opportunity, as well as the opportunity to improve to unleash the potential of regions that have been left behind for too long.

Boris Johnson acknowledged in his speech on Wednesday that a change in leadership is long overdue and that his government has the courage to seek the high wages and prosperity British workers deserve. While every labor bureau has left unemployment higher than when it took office, the weak fiscal climate and Brexit freedoms are designed to foster an environment for economic growth: for businesses to prosper and wages increase.

The eight new free ports nationwide illustrate this new freedom; without the EU’s overwhelming restrictions, the UK is free to encourage hubs of manufacturing, economic activity and job creation. The free port planned to bring industry and growth to Felixstowe promises significant economic growth for the surrounding region, including Ipswich; the new jobs created will attract workers from across the region, creating opportunities for employment and investment in skills and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister’s mantra has become skills, competencies, skills, with a landscape of high wages, high skills and high productivity on the horizon. Boris Johnson has charted the way forward to achieve this productive and prosperous future and the answer is not unchecked immigration, which suppresses wages, but to control immigration and facilitate the contribution of highly skilled people to our economy. .











Upgrading the UK is based on investing in skills and opportunities do not come from uncontrolled immigration into national jobs. I am proud to see the Prime Minister pledge investments in British workers, their skills and the facilities and infrastructure needed to ensure higher productivity.

As such, illegal immigration must be stopped, Boris Johnson told us on Wednesday. I am delighted to see the government’s strong stance on the heinous human trafficking that forces the most vulnerable and needy to turn to criminals to cross dangerous waters. The exploitation of illegal immigrants is inhumane and must be avoided, which is only possible thanks to the draft border law.

Current inequalities demonstrate wasted potential. Ramping up means unleashing potential in all regions, offering hope and opportunity to areas that feel left behind. As the government wants to level the UK, Labor has pledged to level down.

Upgrading is not only about harnessing the new opportunities offered by Brexit, but also prioritizing skills and education. As a member of the education committee, I was especially pleased to hear the Prime Minister’s new policy to tackle teacher retention in schools most desperately in need of high quality educators. A bonus of 3,000 is expected to attract the best teaching talents to upgrade education, especially in mathematics and science, in the institutions that need it most: investing in the education and skills of our youth is the basis on which to build back better.











Some of Britain’s brightest, most creative and highest paid minds haven’t gone to college – we need to give people the options and skills that are right for them. Following recent discussions with education professionals during panels at events on the sidelines of the party conference, there is consensus that high-quality pathways for post-16 education require a attention, in particular the technical courses.

It is not necessary to concentrate so much on the statistics of the students entering the university, but to privilege the offer of courses which allow each student to follow the course which suits him. While academic courses have the potential to be a transformational experience and a path to success and which should be an achievable ambition in any context, it should also be recognized that this path might not be useful for all students. To enable all young people to realize their potential, we must prioritize providing high-quality pathways that meet a variety of aspirations Improving the quality of technical education in higher education will not only produce a hand -Work with the skills to positively engage in the market, but will encourage students to aspire to the paths that interest them.

Our particularly effective and efficient vaccine deployment has allowed our economy to open up and prosper, ahead of other major economies in the world. Thanks to the government’s successful deployment of the vaccine, the UK is now the fastest growing G7 economy.

It is imperative that we continue to support and enable the creators of wealth, above all by facilitating significant investments in research and development, as demonstrated by the fantastic achievements of the UK producing a Covid vaccine in less than a year. Vaccinations have saved lives and increased wages for the lowest incomes. While Starmer, dubbed Retrospective Captaine by the Prime Minister, opposed step 4 of the roadmap and would have kept us locked up, the government’s successful deployment of the vaccine has opened up the country.

Boris Johnson hailed science, innovation and capitalism as the centerpiece of the UK’s prosperous future, built on the principle of a race to the top. In addition to investing in skills, our people and our infrastructure, leveling up means fighting crime – toughening sentences and giving police the powers they need. It is with a hint of ridicule that the Labor Party even claims to be a party of public order, while simultaneously voting against the police, the courts and the crime bill. This bill embodied the desire to implement tougher penalties for the most heinous crimes as well as additional powers for the police to deal fairly with disruptive protests. While disappointing, it’s not surprising, given that the Starmers Party stood on a platform that advocated the complete abolition of shorter prison terms.

The disastrous misunderstanding of the left on the danger of drugs is demonstrable; Driving for the decriminalization of drugs is a stance derived from the social elites of North London, who are blissfully unaware of the criminal and damaging impact of drugs on the rest of the country.

This government has shown strength and resilience when it comes to law and order; it was great to hear Boris Johnson offer words of support for tougher penalties for pet theft, a campaign I’ve been working on I couldn’t agree more with the statement from the Premier that if you can steal a cat or a dog there is no limit to your depravity, and look at the Animal Theft Bill to make sure the punishment is commensurate with the severity of it. ‘such a crime.

A few weeks ago I wrote about the Battle of Britain and the Spirit of Churchill, who just 20 years ago BBC audiences voted the best Briton of all time. It is incredibly heartwarming to hear the Prime Minister championing the courageous and pivotal figure who forged the course of British history, defeating a regime characterized by vicious racism. While the left wants to rewrite our history and denigrate our past, the Conservative government is committed, in the words of Boris Johnson, to defending our history and our cultural heritage.

By appealing to Churchill’s last wisdom – never separate from Americans – Boris Johnson exemplified his commitment to Britain’s cultural heritage and the importance of maintaining strong relationships with long-standing allies, as the government continues to be successful with AUKUS. The PM also drew on Churchill’s concluding observations that man is a spirit, demonstrated by the resilience of NHS nurses, as well as the innovation and drive of British entrepreneurs. For my part, I was delighted to hear the patriotic tone of the Prime Minister’s speech. Although there are significant obstacles in the way, I share the Prime Minister’s optimistic sentiment: that the spirit of our nation and our city is clearly capable of meeting the challenges ahead.