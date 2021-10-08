PM Modi meets with Japanese PM and discusses strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, after which he tweeted that he hoped to further strengthen the special India-Japan strategic and global partnership.

I spoke with HE Fumio Kishida to congratulate him on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the special India-Japan strategic and global partnership and enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. @ kishida230 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021

This was the first time Kishida had spoken to Prime Minister Modi since taking office as prime minister, Kyodo News said.

Kishida took the head of the world’s third-largest economy on Monday, replacing Yoshihide Suga, who had seen his support undermined by the upsurge in Covid-19 infections. Daily cases have recently declined and a long state of emergency was lifted this month.

India has stepped up its engagement with various initiatives in the Indo-Pacific. He also engaged with leaders of Quad countries on the issue.

On September 24, US President Joe Biden hosted the first-ever in-person summit of Quad leaders who pledged to fight for a free, open, inclusive, democratic and unconstrained Indo-Pacific region, sending a message to China. Japan is one of the four members of the Quad, the other three being India, the United States and Australia.

During his recent visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi participated in a Quad Summit with Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Suga in which leaders announced a host of new initiatives to address common challenges, in middle of muscle flexion of an assertive china. in the strategic region.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the United States and Australia gave shape to the long-standing proposal to create the Quad to develop a new strategy to maintain critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific. rich in resources free from influence, amid China’s growing military presence in the strategic region.