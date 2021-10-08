PM Imran stresses need for coordinated Afghanistan policy





Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for a “coordinated policy” on Afghanistan at the 34th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the CNS was convened under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan. The relevant members of the federal cabinet, all heads of service and heads of intelligence services participated.

During the crucial NSC debate today, Afghanistan remained the topic of discussion and the Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation and recent developments in this war-torn country and their possible impact on Pakistan.

The CNS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan, according to the PMO statement and added that participants noted with concern the “dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and stressed the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis “.

The forum also underlined the importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan.

“The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s support for the international effort to evacuate Afghanistan and noted that the whole world has recognized Pakistan’s positive contribution,” PMO said.

The NSC stressed that the development of the situation in the region was “extremely complex” and that any instability in Afghanistan “could have serious consequences for Pakistan”.

“Agreeing with this point of view, the Prime Minister stressed the need for a coordinated political effort,” the press release added.

The Prime Minister also ordered the creation of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian aid and effective border management to avoid any negative spillover in Pakistan.

