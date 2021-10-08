84% of Trump voters fear the US will discriminate against whites





Many Donald Trump supporters are worried about the fate of Christianity and discrimination against white Americans, a new poll shows.

At least 84% of Trump supporters polled fear discrimination against whites will increase dramatically over the next few years, according to a poll released by Project Home Fire in partnership with the University of Virginias Center for Politics.

The survey was conducted online from July 22 to August 4. Participants included 1,001 Trump voters and 1,011 Joe Biden voters, and the poll captured their responses to more than 300 questions on social, political and psychological topics.

American racial and ethnic politics have reached their breaking point, according to the report. On the one hand, Joe Biden voters see systemic racism in America as a serious problem. Donald Trump voters are on the other side of Biden voters on each of these issues, and by wide margins … they fear discrimination against whites will increase dramatically over the next several years.

At least 61% of Trump supporters strongly believed that Christianity was under attack in America today, while 84% somewhat agreed.

Supporters of President Bidens, however, largely disagreed with these notions. Only 38% of Biden supporters somewhat agreed that anti-white discrimination was on the rise, while 47% agreed that Christianity was under attack.

According to the survey, Biden voters prioritize social justice issues, but for Trump voters, immigration emerges as one of the main issues.

At least 91% of Democrats, or Biden supporters, agreed that systemic racism is a serious problem in America, compared to 45% of Republicans. Likewise, when asked whether Hispanic and Asian immigrants face discrimination in the United States, only 49 percent of Republicans agreed, while up to 87 percent of Democrats agreed.

Trump voters fear they will suffer personally, socially, culturally and economically from the effects of immigration, the survey noted.

Most Trump supporters also didn’t care about protecting the rights of LGBT + people. At least 80% of Democrats have expressed concern about gay rights, compared to just 39% of Republicans. Similar trends were also observed in their responses to the rights of religious minorities and other sexual minorities.

