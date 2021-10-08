Xi fears a coup? Analyst alleges power struggle within Chinese Communist Party





Xi Jinping is widely regarded as the most powerful president China has had, if not the most influential leader since Mao Zedong. In March 2018, the National People’s Congress, the country’s parliament, voted to remove the two-term limit for the post of president. The move meant Xi could stay in power for life, instead of retiring in 2023. However, even Xi appears to be facing challenges. Early Friday, prominent strategic analyst Brahma Chellaney tweeted that a power struggle was brewing within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Chellaney tweeted: “Xi hasn’t set foot outside of China for a year and nine months and will even skip the G-20 summit in Rome. Biden requested an in-person bilateral summit with Xi, but Xi agreed to a simple online meeting. Is it the fear of a coup in his absence that deters Xi from leaving China? “ Chellaney said: “There are reports of an intensification of the power struggle within the ruling Communist Party. If this is true, it would suggest that despite China returning to an era of one-man rule, Xi might not be omnipotent and unassailable, especially given the number of enemies he has made at home. . “ Chellaney noted that Xi had barely traveled abroad since 2020. “Significantly, Xi has not traveled abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic spread from China to others. parts of the world. Xi’s last overseas trip was to Myanmar on January 17 and 18, 2020, just days before his regime belatedly recognized a Covid outbreak and locked up Hubei province. “ Chellaney is not the first observer of China to suspect unrest within the CCP. Roger Garside, a former British diplomat, wrote a book which was published in May titled Chinese coup: the big leap to freedom. In the book, Garside, who has worked extensively in China, argues that Xi’s rivals such as Premier Li Keqiang and Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang could orchestrate opposition to Xi’s policies and force him to to retire. Garside argues that the “putschists” could also initiate a reform of democratic measures. Since becoming CCP chairman, Xi has reformed the Politburo Standing Committee, which is made up of the top Communist Party leaders, by reducing its membership from nine to seven and inducting its supporters. Li and Wang Yang are considered the only opposition to Xi. Garside said DW News Xi’s “totalitarian dictatorship” is “outwardly strong but inwardly weak. In 2017, seven senior Communist Party officials were arrested for allegedly plotting to “usurp party leadership and seize state power”. BBC reported at the time that the list included “former security chief Zhou Yongkang, prominent politician Bo Xilai and Sun Zhengcai, a member of the Politburo decision-making body.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2021/10/08/xi-fears-coup-analyst-alleges-power-struggle-in-chinese-communist-party.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos