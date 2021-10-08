Denmark PM to meet PM Modi on climate change ahead of COP 26 | Latest India News





Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday where the Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark will be discussed. There will be discussions on the collaboration on climate change mitigation ahead of the Glasgow climate change conference (COP 26), people familiar with the matter said. A joint statement is expected at the end of the meeting explaining how the two countries will collaborate on climate change. Prime Minister Frederiksen will be the first head of state to visit India since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Green Strategic Partnership is guiding the discussion on how to tackle climate challenges and turn words into action, said Freddy Svane, Danish Ambassador to India, adding that it will be the greenest summit when Prime Minister Frederiksen is here. . Prime Minister Frederiksen and Prime Minister Modi co-chaired a virtual summit between India and Denmark on September 28, 2020, following which, a joint statement was issued which stated that the Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial agreement to advance political cooperation, broaden economic relations and green growth, job creation and strengthening cooperation to meet global challenges and opportunities; with a focus on ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. India and Denmark agree to be at the forefront of the global fight against climate change. The two countries have set themselves very ambitious national climate and energy goals that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement. Together, the two countries will show the world that it is possible to achieve ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals, he said. The partnership has four components: climate, energy, water and green finance. There will be discussions to take the partnership to the next level. One of the key areas will be climate finance. In 2009, when we (Denmark) hosted COP 15 in Copenhagen, developed countries pledged to mobilize USD 100 billion for developing countries by 2020 for climate change mitigation and adaptation. We are still quite far from this goal. But the Danish prime minister said Denmark was determined to keep its funding pledge. We will honor our commitment and hope the rest of the world follows suit, a senior official said at an informal press briefing on Fredriksens’ visit on Friday. Denmark is an example that proves that we can fight climate change while developing our economy. Our economy has grown since the early 1980s to double in size. Our energy consumption has been more or less stable, added the official. Danish Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen visited India last month when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modis, Principal Secretary PK Mishra, Energy Minister RK Singh and Environment Minister , Bhupender Yadav. One of the main areas of partnership for Jorgensen was the establishment of an offshore clean energy and wind hub in Tamil Nadu of around 1 GW. All eyes are on India. If India is serious about consolidating its role in climate change mitigation, it will strengthen its NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions). India is already well placed with its expansion in renewable energy. He asked for more funding from the developed world which I support. We need strong NDCs from the big emitters to keep the 1.5 degree target alive. The IPCC has already made it clear that all countries will have to go net zero at some point, he said following his meeting with Yadav.

