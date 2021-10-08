COP26: Boris Johnson spoke more about Churchill than climate change policy in his speech





The Prime Minister then spoke of Winston Churchill and championed Britain's history and cultural heritage in part of the speech that lasted around a minute and a half, almost three times longer than his references to climate policy . Truss made a reference to green policy in his opening speech, saying new UK cleaner and greener investments in developing countries would mean more jobs for UK architects, engineers and technologists. Rishi Sunak, Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid made no reference to climate change or related issues in their speeches, while Priti Patel and Oliver Dowdens referred to climate change to critics from the protest group Insulate Britain. I will not tolerate the so-called eco-warriors, trampling on our way of life and depleting police resources. Their actions over the past few weeks have been some of the most self-defeating environmental protests this country has ever seen, Patel said of the protesters. Big problem electric bikes Register your interest Your city can be one of the first to benefit from the deployment of Big Issue e-bikes, which will create new jobs for vulnerable people in your area. By renting an electric bike from The Big Issue, not only are you doing good for the environment, but you are also doing good for others. Dowden called the protesters arrogant Labor activists, while Johnson praised Patel for taking on new powers to isolate them [the protesters] nice and warm in the prison where they belong. While only two ministers mentioned climate change policy in their speeches, three spoke of canceling culture and four mentioned Churchill and / or Margaret Thatcher. The village of Stoke Poges in Buckinghamshire got the same number of mentions (four) as climate policy in Johnson's speech. The Times newspaper was reportedly informed earlier in the week that the prime minister would include a pledge to 100% low-carbon power generation by 2035 in his opening speech. This did not materialize in the speech and was confirmed in a press release from the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. In early November, the UK will welcome delegates from around the world to COP26, with Boris Johnson set to lead by example on decisive climate policy. However, the Johnsons government has yet to release several policies and pledged documents ahead of COP26, including details of the UK's strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and the Heat and Buildings Strategy for decarbonize the UK building stock. In August, Lord Deben, chairman of the government's independent climate adviser, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), warned that the delay in releasing the net zero emissions strategy has left climate skeptics with room to consider. complaining, attacking and undermining the objective for reasons of cost.

