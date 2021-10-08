PANGKOARMADA II WELCOMES THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA JOKO WIDODO AND WIFE IRIANA JOKO WIDODO AT NGURAH RAI AIRPORT IN BALI





Denpasar – Koranprogresif.co.id, October 8, 2021. Commander of the Second Army Command, Rear Admiral Iwan Isnurwanto MAP, M.Tr. (Han) welcomed the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali. President Joko Widodo who arrived using the presidential special aircraft A-001 / B-737-8 / BBJ at I Gusti Rai Airport in Bali as part of a full-day working visit to the province from Bali to check the G-20 Summit readiness implementation in the Bali region, review the Mangrove Information Center and Hotel Veneu The Apurva Kempinski Nusa Dua., Friday (8 / 10/2021). Also present to welcome President Jokowi who was accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, namely the Governor of Bali Wayan Koster, Pangdam IX / Udayana Major General TNI Maruli Simanjuntak, Chief of Police of Bali Inspector General Pol. Putu Jayaan Danu Putra, Danrem 163 / WSA Brigadier-General Husein Sagaf, Danlanal Denpasar Marine Colonel (F) I Komang Teguh Ardana, ST, MAP, Danlananud Ngurah Rai Colonel Pnb. Reza RR Sastranegara and the Bali Province Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (FKPD). Upon arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, the President and his entourage immediately proceeded to the Mangrove Information Center and proceeded to the Venue Hotel Anvaya Apurva Kempinski Nusa Dua. As is known, Bali is planned to host an international event, namely the High Level Conference (KTT). The Indonesian government has high hopes for the High Level Conference (KTT) in 2020. As the host of the G20 summit and also the chairmanship of the Group of 20 (G20), the government hopes to encourage the resumption of the world economy that has been depressed. due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the activity of Pangkoarmada II itself, after the implementation of the reception of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, it continued by performing the Friday prayers at the mosque complex of Air Base I Gusti Ngurah Rai in Bali and continued to attend the Video Conferencing (Vicon) event centered at the Bali Governor’s Office by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in order to provide guidance to all elements of Bali Forkompimda Province . After attending the event, Vicon Pangkoarmada accompanied by Danlanal Denpasar returned to Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport to bring the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and his entourage back to Jakarta in using the presidential aircraft A-001 / B-737-8 / BBJ. As part of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo and the First Lady Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo, TNI AL Base (Lanal) Denpasar, Lantamal V, Koarmada II deployed at least one platoon of troops that are members of Task Force Pam Pam VVIP Subsatgas Pam Port under the command of Pamwil Satgas Kodam IX / Udayana. Security is placed in a security zone around the waters of Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport and the waters of the Bali Mandara toll road accompanied by the lowering of the Bali Patkamla combat boat, speedboad and two Denpasar Lanal Seariders in the waters of Nusa Dua Bali and Koarmada II a KRI Malahayati – 362 and a coast with two Kopaska teams. (Red)

