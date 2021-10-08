ISI chiefs pullout matters, Imran Khan feared: Adrian Levy at India Today Conclave 2021





Author and journalist Adrian Levy has said that the withdrawal of Pakistani chief of intelligence, General Faiz Hameeds, to appoint him commander of the Peshawar corps is an important decision. Adrian Levy called this a consolidation of the power of the head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking at India Today Conclave 2021, Spy Stories reporter and co-author Adrian Levy said: This is also very important because he only has until next year before he leaves office and a new army chief is appointed. “

“One of the candidates for this post (of army chief) is the former ISI chief, General Faiz Hameed, and in order to do that, he needs to have experience in call controls. , moving him to Peshawar, on the one hand, gives him the experience of the call command, but on the other hand, he is also the man with the wallet to start talks with the TTP and with the Taliban in Kabul and therefore the movement is strategically important, ”Adrian Levy said.

On the issue of the weakening of the ISI, Adrian Levy said: “It’s also very interesting because it is the weakening of the ISI and the one they will bring now will be a lower number, which means that the ISI will be more under Bajwa’s control. what is interesting.”

Expressing concern for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding current developments, Adrian Levy said: “I fear slightly for Imran Khan because the outgoing ISI leader had an agreement with Imran Khan, and moving him , this will weaken Imran’s position. Khan in relation to the military. “

Speaking about reestablishing the Haqqani Network in the Taliban government and whether this was the ISI’s plan or if Faiz Hameed was tricked into taking control of something that got out of hand for the ISI, Levy said: “It’s a bit of both of those things in a sense that first of all it’s not an ISI victory and it’s a total abuse of language for it to be written that way, in particular. the things I see coming out of India right now. “

“What you are seeing is a cascading series of failures on the part of the United States that really began with a failed war after the September 11 conspiracy tragedy, then a second illegal war in Iraq which then followed. led to the Sunni-Shiite civil war, the war for the establishment of the Islamic State and terror across Europe as a result, ”he said.

Speaking on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, he said: “Lack of focus on the American campaign would lead to the elimination of all kinds of nation-building attempts and the creation of a widespread corruption and a warlord. And what you had left was a mirage in Kabul and what is happening outside of Kabul is that people are doing calculations and that was to bet on something pragmatic and seemingly real and come to terms with them. Taliban. “

He said the situation in Afghanistan was more of an arrangement than a victory for the Taliban. He said: “Rather than what you see as a victory for the Taliban where they took Kabul by force and war – they didn’t, an arrangement was made and the arrangements took advantage of the fault lines. created by the United States. “

Speaking on the current situation in Afghanistan, he said: “The people in power are not technocrats, not politicians and they have no experience in power. And the international coalition has people who hate each other. So who will be this person who can pull these rivals together? And it really is a daunting task and India will watch it with curiosity. “

