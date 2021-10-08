2022 US Senate Election: Never-Trumpers, Evan McMullin Rallying GOP





Nine months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump is fundraising and campaigning as a 2024 presidential candidate without officially announcing his candidacy. However, all signs point to a run of 24, and Trump is reportedly planning to launch his campaign in August.

Donald Trump’s death, taxes and candidacy, it seems, and as long as the former Commander-in-Chief has a platform, his opponents have juice.

Welcome back, Never Trumpers.

Conservatives opposed to Trump never really left, but they are now implementing a new strategy. 2016 Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin this week announced a campaign to challenge Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in the 2022 Senate race this week, and he said other Conservatives in sight Similar across the country may soon follow. McMullins has been politically active since winning 20% ​​of Utah’s presidential vote in 2016, he founded a pro-democracy nonprofit, led a group of 150 disgruntled Republicans who threatened to quit the party and who are now vying for a seat in the US Senate.

But skeptics were quick to point out that McMullin’s good faith efforts apparently had no real weight in Washington, DC. that no current national office holder was among the signatories. This was the biggest criticism of political scientist Cas Muddes; Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, despite her general support for McMullins’ efforts, offered a list of questions, the first being: Will current elected leaders, in addition to heads of state, adhere to these principles? ?

Officials seemed largely disinterested in uniting with an outside group seeking internal party reform. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah and one of the Trumps GOP critics, offered only a vague statement in response to McMullins’ recent activities.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., A reported participant at McMullins’ first brainstorming meeting in February, has been more or less silent since. And the new GOP members of Congress seem even more reluctant to step outside the party framework; First-term Rep Blake Moore, R-Utah, who recently invited Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, to a fundraising event, wrote a Deseret News op-ed days after McMullins’ letter, dubbing his allegiance to the Republican Fête.

If they’re unwilling to stand up for a post-Trump GOP, McMullin implies, someone needs to and who better than the man whose entire political career is built on opposing Trump?

Here, McMullin would undoubtedly correct me. Opposition to Trump is not the motivation for his candidacy for the Senate; Trump’s name didn’t even come up once in our 45-minute conversation on Wednesday. Rather, McMullin spoke more generally of the dysfunction and polarization that plagued American politics for five years, and he believes his campaign is the answer.

It has become clear that our policy is completely broken, said McMullin. I firmly believe the country needs Utah’s leadership now. Our republic is in danger.

Evan McMullin returns to his car after an interview in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. McMullin is running for Senator Mike Lees’ seat as an Independent. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Way, in McMullins’ measure, is a mark of principled leadership that is always open to compromising an abundant two-party system that McMullin says is at the heart of his campaign. The three oldest members of his campaign leadership are a Republican, a Democrat and an Independent, shaping the cross-sectional unit he wants to be emblematic of his race.

There’s a reason McMullin isn’t running as a Republican, although his Conservative platform appears to fit traditional party values. McMullin wants to go beyond labels and run a campaign accessible to all Utahns. Both sides will see this is a better way to lead, he said, although he still wishes Lees two main opponents the best of luck, Becky Edwards and Ally Isom. I think (Lee) has some very impressive challengers, and I hope they succeed.

Lee, who a National Review writer dubbed one of the more traditionally conservative, non-Trumpy senators earlier this week, has a complicated relationship with the former president. In 2016, Lee called on Trump to withdraw from the race after the Access Hollywood tapes were released; ironically, Lee voted for McMullin in that year’s presidential election. In the 2020 election, however, Lee was one of Trump’s strongest supporters in the Senate, even comparing him to Book of Mormon figure Captain Moroni. After the Jan.6 uprising, Lee and Trump spent about a month without speaking to each other, before Lee hosted a fundraiser at Trumps Mar-A-Lago Resort in Florida in mid-February.

McMullins’ opposition, as a staunch opponent of the MAGA wing of the GOP, is natural. But McMullins’ friend Miles Taylor, a former Trump White House official, sees the McMullins method as revolutionary: Although Taylor and McMullin tried the idea of ​​launching a third earlier this year, they quickly found out that this would not be effective in stemming the tide of political extremism, nor would reform of the GOP be possible in the short term. Our last hope is for people like Evan to come forward (as independents) to try to stabilize our political system, Taylor told me on a call Wednesday.

With the announcement of his campaign, McMullin stepped down as executive director of Stand Up Republic, the nonprofit he founded with Mindy Finn following the 2016 election. Taylor will assume the role of director. interim executive.

They are already seducing critics. Jennifer Rubin, the Post columnist who questioned their inability to access office holders earlier this year, practically endorsed McMullin and said her readers should applaud his efforts.

McMullin and Taylor both feel a change in the tide. McMullin said he had recent conversations with several members of Congress who were previously ambivalent about his efforts; now they are more willing to admit the dire leadership of the GOP. Taylor is in active conversation with a number of other people across the country to do something similar to McMullin, primarily in home runs. Trump incumbents should be careful, he said.

McMullin was more reserved but admitted more will follow. There will be more, he said.

If this is the case, people on both sides of the aisle should take note. The Never Trump movement has been declared dead on several occasions by experts, and the effect of their advertising and activism on the 2020 election is debated. The ability to dismiss them as barking but without bite stems in large part from their absence in public service; the leaders of the Never Trump movements, Bill Kristol, Steve Schmidt and Joe Walsh have no legislative power.

This could change if others retained

While an independent victory in a conservative stronghold like Utah seems unlikely, that doesn’t deter McMullin. I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t think we could win, he said.

