Tabanan Regent attends President Joko Widodo’s briefing directly at the Wiswa Sabha Gedung building

TABANAN As part of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to the Province of Bali, the Regent of Tabanan I Komang Gede Sanjaya followed the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to Forkopimda throughout the Bali Province also attended by the Governor, Deputy Governor, Chairman of the Provincial DPRD of Bali, Pangdam, Kapolda, Kajati and all Bali Regents and Mayors who stood directly at the Wiswa Sabha Building, Governor’s Office from Bali on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Direct instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the preparation of the province of Bali for the project to open an airport for foreign tourists on October 14, 2021, as well as the discussion of the decline in Covid-19 cases which are seen as well resolved, as well as plans for the implementation of the 2022 G20 Bali International Summit event to be held in 2022 as a boost for the booming Balinese economy.

The president continued to advise that the public’s attitude towards the discipline of health protocols should not be separated. Even if the case is on the slope, he said, we must not neglect to continue to fight to reduce the business of the national daily.

“The experience of other countries, we must take stock for our experience, that the discipline of health protocols significantly reduces the spread of Covid-19,” said President Jokowi.

Jokowi stressed the importance of vaccination for the community to overcome the rising death rate. Therefore, he stressed that the public vaccination rate must also increase. The development of active cases in Bali has indeed fallen by 95% from the peak of cases and is considered very drastic.

Moreover, in his directives, President Jokowi expressed his appreciation for the ranks of regional leaders and the Bali Forkopimda who have succeeded in reducing the cases of the spread of Covid-19 on the island of Bali.

The readiness of the BOR in the hospital, as well as the availability of oxygen, drugs and multivitamins in all districts are also considered to be good and abundant.

Keep the case as low as possible for a long time, hold down. But really there has to be consistency. The experience in other countries should not happen in our country, especially the island of Bali. Stay safe and alert, the message.

Responding to the decline in the number of foreign tourists to Bali to minus 97% during the PPKM period, Jokowi ordered that the details of the infrastructure, macro and micro management control should be well understood, so that the timing the opening of tourism to foreign tourists on the 14th must be able to proceed smoothly and well prepared. So that this moment can be the first step in the preparation of Bali to host the great event of the 2022 G20 International Summit in Bali in which the next 20 countries will participate.

We have to be able to prove that Bali is really in a normal state and ready to receive guests from anyone and from any country, he continued.

The regent of Sanjaya responded positively and appreciated the president’s direct leadership.

“We at Tabanan Regency are of course very ready with the plan to open an airport for foreign tourists and enjoy the big event to be held in Bali, I hope we can immediately increase tourism in Bali and that the The economy of the community will also be able to recover, “said Regent Sanjaya.

Sanjaya also said that tourist objects in Tabanan District have prepared well and have always prioritized health protocols. In addition, the Regent of Tabanan also hopes that the opening of this airport will generate income in the tourism sector which has implications for the revitalization of the economy of the Balinese people, in particular for the inhabitants of Tabanan. (jon)