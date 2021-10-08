‘Groom’ in Donald Trump mask is tied naked at Scottish roundabout in bizarre clip





It’s the bizarre moment a ‘future groom’ was tied naked to a Scottish roundabout wearing a Donald Trump mask.

A stunned car passenger captured the bizarre scene on Robroyston Road in Glasgow around 6 p.m. last night which he said was part of an elaborate farce.

The prank victim can be seen stranded in the middle of a busy roundabout, strapped to a plank of wood with a Trump mask on her face as her friends stand laughing.

Images of the moment were posted on Twitter with drivers warning there would be an accident with people watching it.

John Joe was on his way to B&Q with his partner when he noticed the antics at the Robroyston Road roundabout.

The man tied to the wooden board Read more related articles

He told the Daily Record: I looked up and saw a half-named man, Donald Trump, a masked man who was aggressively strapped to a plank of wood.

Obviously, I was in shock. We assumed it must have been a bachelor party.

He looked like he was wearing one of those Borat-style man-kinis. There was some semblance of cover.

There were about five to six men across the road laughing.

The cars stopped and everyone looked shocked.

He added: It was etched in my mind.

A few times I woke up last night thinking, did I really just see Donald Trump naked in Robroyston.

It was a freezing day, so fair play for him.

Her stunned partner can be heard saying: I thought he was a real person, no wait!

I was going to collapse watching this.

John Joe asked her partner to walk around the roundabout for a better view, but the couple were on their way to B&Q and she said no.

We had to have doorknobs and that was more important than a better video, he laughed.

When we returned they were gone but the plank of wood was still there.

