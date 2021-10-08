Taiwan fears a Chinese invasion. Xi Jinping could act sooner than you think

This Sunday, Taiwan’s National Day, a spectacular fireworks display will light up the night sky over the Taipeis Tarmsui River. But this year, more than ever, the celebrations will be held back by a nagging sense of anxiety.

The shadow cast by the neighboring giant of Taiwan just 150 km to the east is still present, says Bi-Yu Chang, a Taiwanese academic currently in London.

Living outside of Taiwan worries me more than my family on the island. Living life normally does not mean that people are not worried about Chinese planes entering Taiwanese airspace, or are not aware of the danger of having thousands of missiles targeting Taiwan, he says. .

China now has the most powerful army in Asia and is ready to use it. Already this month, Beijing fighter jets flew more than 100 sorties into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. Last Friday, 38 planes flew over the region, a new record. A day later, there were 39 planes. And Monday, 56 planes entered in 24 hours.

These incursions may not signal an impending invasion. But they point to the fact that Xi Jinping, the most powerful and ruthless Chinese dictator since Mao Zedong, wants unification with Taiwan as part of his personal legacy. Many fear that the capture of the islands will eventually happen, as the Chinese powers grow relentlessly.

Even the most powerful nations, however, face times when things don’t go as planned. China could face such an inflection point, a series of very big obstacles in the road, which threaten not only its ambitions for world primacy but also, and somewhat counter-intuitively, the future of China. island on which it sets its sights.

Geopolitically, Taiwan exists in a strange quantum state. Neither one nor the other; its nature changes depending on who looks at it. Seen by our eyes and those of its citizens, it is an independent and democratic nation-state. Seen from Beijing, it comes across as a renegade province and a direct challenge to everything the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) stands for.

It wasn’t always like that. Beijing could claim that Taiwan is sacred to China. But Steve Tsang, the leading historian of modern China, says it’s little more than political rhetoric. The perceived value of the islands did not emerge until the post-Mao era, as the CCP sought to project its military prowess beyond its borders. Before the Pacific War was sparked by the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Taiwan, then a Japanese colony, barely featured in Chinese national consciousness.

The times have changed. The annexation of Taiwan is at the heart of Xis’ Chinese dream for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> A Chinese H-6K military bomber is seen conducting training exercises, as the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force conducts combat air patrol in the South China Sea (Photo: Wang Guosong / Xinhua / AP)

That Beijing’s attitude towards Taiwan has shifted from indifference to obsession is evident from the constant low-level aggression. According to Bonnie Glaser, an expert on Sino-Taiwan relations at the German Marshall Fund, the constant exits in the buffer zone around Taiwanese airspace serve three purposes: to exhaust the Taiwanese Air Force pilots who must retaliate; demoralizing the Taiwanese population and stoking chauvinist fervor in China.

There are also demonstrations of force by Chinese warships in the strait, cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

This diplomatic, military and economic coercion is in reality aimed at inducing this feeling of psychological despair among the [Taiwanese] the people that China is so powerful they just give up, Glaser says.

Bi-Yu Chang is not, however, convinced that this harassment will have the desired effect. I think the Taiwanese public is tired of the constant threat that a student told me that the public is bored and even the media has stopped reporting it. Personally, I think the Chinese threats are counterproductive, he says.

So far, US military support for Taiwan and China’s concerns about the global political fallout from an invasion have kept the People’s Liberation Army at bay.

The consensus has been that China is not yet ready to act; it will bide its time, until its power is such that nothing and no one can prevent it from blocking or even invading.

The inexorable increase in Chinese power is not a given. Some experts believe its economic and military benefits are expected to decline by the end of the decade.

< class=""> Read more Is China going to invade Taiwan? What a war would mean and the latest on conflict after the US warns of provocation

Under these circumstances, Xi, the self-proclaimed president of everything, could decide to take over Taiwan as long as he gets the chance. Xi’s authoritarian instincts that threaten Taiwan also extinguish the liberalism that has enabled China’s economic growth for the past two decades.

Rising wages and tight regulations mean China’s productivity is slowing, it has fallen every year since 2008. Demographics are not on their side either by 2050, China’s economy will lose 200 million adults of working age and will earn 200 million seniors. And even before Covid, its national debt had reached 300% of GDP.

Meanwhile, global military opposition to China is hardening. The United States is now engaged in a policy of military competition (read: containment) with China. Japan is remilitarizing and has agreed to support the United States if China attacks Taiwan. Australia hosts American warships and builds conventional long-range missiles and nuclear-powered attack submarines. India sends warships across the South China Sea. Britain, France and Germany sent naval forces there.

Soft power as well as American weapons can help protect Taiwan. Dafydd Fell, director of the SOAS Center of Taiwan Studies in London, notes that Taiwan’s response to Covid has been a global success. To a large extent, he was able to continue living normally, with a very low number of cases. But Taiwan has also gained international reputation in other areas, as the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage, he says.

Xi Jinping might be puzzled that his tough tactics united Taiwanese political parties against the CCP. He would no doubt be equally incredulous if good democratic governance and respect for civil rights strengthened the hand of the islands even further.

Nonetheless, Xi is not alone in his eagerness to retake Taiwan. Senior party and army officials are making chauvinistic noises. Nationalism is on the rise. When the opportunity presents itself to strike, will Xi be able to resist the pressure and his own ambitions?

Hal Brands, professor of global affairs at Johns Hopkins University, wrote in Foreign Policy this month: China will be strongly tempted to use force to resolve the Taiwan question on its terms over the next decade. before Washington and Taipei can finish re-equipping their armies. the military balance temporarily shifts more in China’s favor in the late 2020s and as the Pentagon is forced to withdraw aging ships and planes, China may never have a better chance of s ‘seize Taiwan and inflict a humiliating defeat on Washington.

China’s warning this week that war can be started at any time may mean nothing. But the island’s military experts demand that the defenses be reinforced. According to Admiral Lee Hsi-min, who served as chief of staff of the armed forces of the Republic of China (Taiwan) from 2017 to 2019: the question is not whether the United States should defend Taiwan during the war, but how to prevent the war in the first place.

As Taiwanese celebrate their democracy this weekend, very few of Lees’ compatriots will disagree.