Support for Donald Trump increases ahead of Des Moines, Iowa rally

DES MOINES, Iowa –

The Metro is preparing to welcome former President Donald Trump this weekend, and it comes as he wins more in favor of the Iowans.

A Medicom / Register poll released this week shows Trump is now more popular in Hawkeye state than he ever was during his tenure.

The rally doesn’t start for more than 24 hours, but speculation about what that means for the former president’s future has been swirling for weeks.

Thousands of people are expected to fill the booths at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday. Organizers expect this to be Trump’s largest crowd in Iowa to date.

This is his first return trip to the state since before the 2020 election and a stop on his “Save America” tour across the country.

Supporters from out of state have already shown up at the fairgrounds on Thursday.

Richard Snowden is from Delaware. He is part of a group called the “Front Row Joes”. These are the people who always wait at its rally sites for days in advance.

“It’s a great way to give back to Mr. Trump, show him our support and give him back some love because he unfortunately had so much hatred towards him,” Snowden said.

Mary Thom traveled from Denver to attend the rally.

“You get involved and see what’s really going on, and they’re the most amazing family, and we’ve had the most amazing move, and we’ve made history with each other over and over again,” said Thom.

WILL IT STILL RUN?

Trump has yet to officially confirm his candidacy. A recent Washington Post article says he was dissuaded from announcing early to avoid impacting mid-terms and that the former president has confirmed a race for advisers.

The article also indicates that Trump does not want any change in the appointment schedule in 2024, leaving Iowa as the country’s first caucus for Republicans.

The Saturday rally begins at 7 p.m., with people entering as early as 2 p.m.

DEMOCRATS RESPOND

We asked the Democrats in Iowa about their plans for the mid-term push and if they will bring any big names to visit the state.

Party chairman Ross Wilburn had a clear message:

“For now, we are only focused on reminding the people of Iowa why Donald Trump is not only bad for Iowa, but he is toxic to our democracy. It is well established that he is not. did nothing to prevent his supporters from violently attacking our Capitol, “Wilburn said. .

Count on KCCI for full coverage of the Saturday rally.

