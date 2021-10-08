Regarding support for presidential candidates, Projo volunteers await Jokowi’s order





Merdeka.com – Projo, one of Joko Widodo’s volunteer nodes (Jokowi) do not want to determine the steps to support the 2024 presidential election figure (Pilpres). They are reluctant to comment on the support given by Jokowi Mania Volunteers (JoMan) to Ganjar Pranowo. One of Projo’s central administrators, Panel Barus, said each group of Joko Widodo volunteers had their own political rights. However, he claims that in terms of quantity, Projo is like an aircraft carrier, given that it has 5 million members. “We cannot (determine support). Projo, the biggest support carrier for Jokowi. Wait for the order. There was a speech at a volunteer event. Pak Jokowi said that this big ship was waiting for my command. “he told Bandung on Friday (8/10). “If Projo moves, it means we will be no different from the leadership of Pak Jokowi (supporting the figure in the 2024 presidential election),” he continued. On the other hand, the contestation of the presidential election of 2024 is still long. Currently, his party claims to focus on helping the government deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. One of them is organizing a mass vaccination. In West Java, Projo will carry out vaccinations in 10 district towns with a total dose of 10,000 Sinovac vaccines. In the vaccination program, the Panel was appointed president of the National Movement for the Acceleration of Vaccinations against Covid-19. “Regarding the 2024 presidential election, Projo’s attitude has not changed, it is still early days. The nation is still being tested by the Covid-19 pandemic. Discussions on the presidential elections do not are not a priority. When (Jokowi) says that it is necessary to boost vaccinations, it is necessary to increase the figures, one translates them by working on the centers of vaccination “, he underlined. However, when asked about the quality of potential political figures to run for the 2024 presidential election, he chose to respond in a normative manner. “The regional leader’s reward is good, Puan (Maharani) is complete, Emil (Ridwan Kamil) is very good at handling the pandemic. But regarding the support, we are still awaiting the order from Pak Jokowi”, a- he concluded. [rnd]

