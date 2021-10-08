Imran Khan, lex-playboy who sponsors the Taliban





Chronic. For a long time, he ran the London nightclubs. In the 1970s, those of his golden youth, we met him at Tramp, on Jermyn Street, Mayfair, or, not far, at Annabels, at 46 Berkeley Square, two of the most chic establishments in the city. There were friends of the aristocracy who love nocturnal fiestas, fashionable rockers, models, politicians and movie stars in a very English mansion, but with, in the basement, to liven up the dance floor, DJs who knew how to heat a turntable. .

Imran Khan was, at the time, one of the greatest cricketers in the world, equally at bat and throwing, an all-rounder, they say in the jargon of this strange sporting activity. Pakistani, captain of his country’s team when it won the World Cup in 1992, Khan, cut into an athlete, chiseled face in the sun of the stadiums, is then a legend on the cricket plant. A good Muslim and a serious athlete, he drinks little alcohol, but is beloved of the celebrity pages of fashion magazines, which have won him many victories, with, it seems, a preference for young, cultured, free and sporty women of the English gentry.

Pass on Oxford

We rethought this clear playboy profile, and passed through Oxford, when reading these days the fate that the Taliban reserved for the women of Afghanistan with the tacit approval of Imran Khan. The one who was the terror of the wickets the small wooden stakes that the thrower must knock down and that the drummer tries to protect is, since lt 2018, Prime Minister of Pakistan. He welcomed the departure of the Americans from Kabul. In an interview agreed at the end of September, the weekly Newsweek, he called on the international community to actively collaborate with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Supporters of an Islam frozen in rigor and violence, the Afghan Taliban are friends of Islamabad.

Read also In Pakistan, the revenge of cricket captain Imran Khan

Like all his predecessors, Khan, rightly known for his integrity in a massively corrupt Pakistani political world, has protected the Afghan Taliban. These have long been the invention and instrument of the Pakistani secret service, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Without their shelters in the tribal areas of northwest Pakistan, the Taliban could not have waged the Twenty Years’ War they won this summer. The Pakistani army’s strategic ambition is to have a Kabul friendly regime. Objective: to benefit from the strategic depth that Afghanistan would give it in the event of war with the long-standing enemy, India, the sole obsession of the Pakistani generals.

You have 53.38% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/idees/article/2021/10/08/imran-khan-l-ex-playboy-qui-parraine-les-talibans_6097585_3232.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos