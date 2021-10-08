Jokowi’s new presidential decree, Luhut heads the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train committee

Jakarta –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 93 of 2021. The Presidential Regulation governs the High Speed ​​Train Committee between Jakarta and Bandung headed by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

A number of articles have been added and amended in Presidential Regulation No 93 of 2021 regarding the changes of Presidential Regulation No 107 of 2015 regarding the acceleration of the implementation of the infrastructure and fast train facilities between Jakarta and Bandung, as seen. detik.com, Friday (8/10/2021). One of the amended articles concerns the task of speeding up the establishment of infrastructure and facilities for the high-speed train between Jakarta and Bandung.

Article 1

(1) As part of the acceleration of the implementation of the infrastructure and installations of high speed trains between Jakarta and Bandung, the government has assigned a consortium of public enterprises led by PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero).

(2) The consortium of public enterprises referred to in paragraph (1) consists of:

a. PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero);

b. PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk;

vs. PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk; and

D. PT Perkebunan Nusantara VIII.

(3) The consortium of public enterprises referred to in paragraph (2) may be carried out in the form of a joint enterprise.

This presidential regulation also adds provisions concerning the committee for the express train between Jakarta and Bandung, which is chaired Luhut. This is stated in section 3A.

Between article 3 and article 4, 1 (one) article is inserted, namely article 3A so that it reads as follows:

Pasal 3A

(1) With this presidential regulation, a committee for the high speed train between Jakarta and Bandung is established, which is headed by the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment and consists of Minister of Finance, Minister of State Enterprises and Minister of Transport, hereinafter referred to as the Committee.

(2) The committee referred to in subsection (1) has the duty to:

a. agree and / or determine the measures that must be taken to overcome the part of the obligations of the joint venture referred to in Article 1 paragraph (3) in case of problem of increase and / or cost overrun of the high speed train project between Jakarta and Bandung which includes:

1. change of ownership from the joint venture referred to in Article 1 (3) to the joint venture referred to in Article 3 (2) and / or

2. adjustment of the conditions and amount of the loan received by the joint venture as referred to in Article 3 paragraph (2);

b. determine the form of government assistance that can be provided to overcome part of the obligations of the joint venture referred to in Article 1, paragraph (3) in case of problem of increase and / or cost overrun of the high speed train project between Jakarta and Bandung which includes:

1. a plan for the participation of state capital in the management of a consortium of public enterprises for the purposes of the high-speed train project between Jakarta and Bandung;

2. The granting of government guarantees for the obligations of the management of the public enterprise consortium, if necessary, for the realization of the capital for the high-speed train project between Jakarta and Bandung.

(3) The other provisions concerning the committee referred to in paragraph (1) are governed by a regulation of the Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investment.

This presidential regulation also amends the provisions of article 15. In the previous presidential regulation, the coordinating minister of economy Airlangga coordinated the acceleration of the implementation of the infrastructure and high-speed rail installations Jakarta- Bandung. Now the task is performed by Menko luhut.

The provisions of Article 15 are amended as follows:

Article 15

The coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment is coordinating the acceleration of the implementation of the infrastructure and fast train facilities between Jakarta and Bandung.

The provisions of Article 16 are amended as follows:

Article 16

(1) The consortium of public enterprises within the framework of the mission referred to in article 1 paragraph (1), submits a report to the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment as head of the committee and of the ministries / concerned institutions periodically every 6 (six) months during the construction of the rapid rail infrastructure between Jakarta and Bandung.

(2) In the event that important issues could affect the development of rapid rail infrastructure between Jakarta and Bandung, the Minister of Public Enterprises may request a meeting of the Committee.

