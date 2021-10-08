Donald Trump praised Tyson Fury on beating Deontay Wilder with a “very different” body shape and was “shocked” by the fight





FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump congratulated Tyson Fury on his victory over rival Deontay Wilder, saying the Briton had “shocked”.

The 75-year-old was commenting on the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort last month.

3

Fury and Wilder meet for the third time on SaturdayCredit: GETTY IMAGES

3

Trump is a big fan of combat sportsCredit: GETTY IMAGES

And the 75-year-old singled out “good fighter” Fury for beating “perfect physical specimen” Wilder.

Trump said: “It was a fight where people were shocked, because you look at the body type.

Deontay was like the most perfect physical specimen.

Fury fell, I thought he was out and all of a sudden he jumped up. “

Trump then gave his assessment of the second fight, calling it a “no contest.”

He continued, “Then he fought him for the second time and it was not a contest.

He’s a good fighter and he has a very different body

Well, he had a great victory. He had no chance. And the body type, it’s not the type of a fighter you don’t think.

But he was so cowardly, he’s a really good fighter. And he’s a big guy, big, 6 feet 8 inches, 6 feet 9 inches.

He’s a very good fighter. Just a different kind of look, right?

His opponent looked so good that night, but it didn’t work. Furys is a very good fighter.

Funny thing is Deontay was never even slightly injured [in his previous fights], like 30-0 or something.

But he did not do well. This [the power] didn’t work against Fury.

The 45th president – who welcomed Wilder to the White House during his tenure – intended to invite Fury to the U.S. capital after the rematch victory, but the coronavirus outbreak halted all plans.

Fury and Wilder meet for the third and possibly the last time in Las Vegas on Saturday with WBC and The Ring magazine titles up for grabs.

Wilder accused Fury of cheating to take the win in the second fight, and warned that in preparation for Saturday’s fight the Briton would do it again.

Well, he had a great victory. He had no chance. And the body type, it's not the type of a fighter you don't think.

Donald trump

Donald trump

Fury says the claims are from a “sick person” and has vowed to “erase” the American again.

The 33-year-old was fuming, “I don’t care, because it’s from a sick person.

“He blamed me, his coach, his costume, the referee, the commission, a [excuse] could have been credible but not 50.

“It just tells me that she’s a mentally weak little person that I’m going to beat again.

“I erased him in the rematch and he gets it back again.”

Whoever wins Saturday’s trilogy fight will face off against Dillian Whyte or Otto Wallin, who will fight later this month.

A statement read: “The WBC Board of Governors reviewed the recent history of the heavyweight division.

“Given the division’s long inactivity due to the pandemic, ongoing legal proceedings and Covid-19 infections, the WBC has decided that the winner of this fight will have 30 days to secure a contract to unify the division heavyweight vs.WBO-IBF – WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk looking for an undisputed champion in the division.

“If no unification bout is secured within that time frame, the winner of Fury vs. Wilder 3 must then battle the then reigning interim WBC heavyweight champion.”

3

How Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder rank ahead of the trilogy fight

Fury insists he focuses on winning over Wilder first before looking into his potential next fight.

The laser-focused Fury said: “This is something that I haven’t been told or that I’m not even interested in right now.

“I have to deal with Deontay Wilder first, then we’ll sit down and make a decision on what’s next.”

