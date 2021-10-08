Kapil Sibal denounces Prime Minister Modi’s silence on Lakhimpur; asks for “sympathy” for the victims





Top Congress leader Kapil Sibal denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that took place on October 3. Sibal criticized Prime Minister Modi for his silence on the issue in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Sibal also raised a series of questions and asked how Prime Minister Modi would have reacted if he had been in opposition. In addition, the Congress leader also said that the opposition is seeking sympathy for the victims of Prime Minister Modi. Horror of Lakhimpur Kheri Modi-ji

Why are you silent We only need a word of sympathy from you

It shouldn’t be difficult! If you had been in opposition, how would you have reacted? Please tell us Kapil Sibal (apKapilSibal) October 8, 2021 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi meet families of deceased farmers On Wednesday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Lakhimpur to meet with families of farmers killed in the violence. They were also accompanied by Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepinder Hooda, as well as Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. The congressional leadership also lambasted the government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, demanding the arrest of the accused Ashish Misra. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra felt that an impartial investigation into the matter was impossible if the MoS Ajay Misra Teni Union remained in power. Four farmers and four others were killed in Lakhimpur after clashes between protesting farmers and BJP workers. No arrests have been made so far. Lakhimpur-Kheri incident On Sunday, farmers protested against agricultural laws in Lakhimpur Kheri outside a venue for the event attended by MP CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the site, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra – the son of the Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned into a turtle. In retaliation, the farmers threw stones at the overturned car, killing 4 BJP workers, including the driver from Misra. Clashes erupted after the incident, leaving many injured. With MoS Union Ajay Misra and his son – Ashish Misra refuting the farmers’ claims, the UP government announced that it will give Rs 45 lakhs to 4 farming families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to the injured. The parents of the deceased will also get government jobs and an investigation led by a retired High Court judge will be conducted. A CJI-led SC bench learned of the case after two UP lawyers sent a note.

