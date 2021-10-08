NSC reaffirms commitment to peaceful and stable Afghanistan in “extremely complex” regional context – Pakistan





A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday discussed national security issues, the situation in Afghanistan and other important issues.

The meeting held at PM House was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and brought together senior cabinet members, the national security adviser and heads of intelligence and services. He was summoned to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The NSC is the highest coordinating body on security matters.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran received a detailed briefing on the development of the regional security situation, “in particular recent developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan,” according to the PMO statement.

The NSC reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan. “The participants noted with concern the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and stressed the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis,” the press release said.

The importance of international coordination on “constructive political and economic engagement” with the interim government in Afghanistan was also underlined during the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran expressed satisfaction at Pakistan’s support for the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan, noting that “the whole world has recognized Pakistan’s positive contribution,” the statement added.

Members of the Committee stressed that the development of the situation in the region was “extremely complex” and that any instability in Afghanistan could have serious consequences for Pakistan.

“Agreeing with this view, the Prime Minister stressed the need for a coordinated political effort,” PMO said. He added that the prime minister had issued instructions for the establishment of a cell dedicated to the synergy of various flows of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including the international coordination of humanitarian aid and management. effective border crossing to avoid “negative spillover” in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the meeting lasted nearly two hours and brought together all political and military leaders, including army chiefs. , air, navy and inter-service intelligence (ISI).

“All the national issues were discussed in detail. The Afghan issue was also discussed. But none of these things can be discussed publicly,” he said.

Before the publication of the photograph and video footage of the meeting, when Rashid was asked if the meeting was attended by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed as ISI chief or if the newly appointed Lt. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was present, the minister said: “[The change of command] will take 8-10 days. ”It was further confirmed that the outgoing DG ISI participated in today’s meeting.

Earlier, a government source told Dawn that the meeting would discuss developments in Afghanistan, border management, Pakistan’s efforts to support the new Taliban regime, and the implications of the situation for the country.

Prime Minister Imran and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have pushed hard for the recognition of the Taliban regime by the international community and the resumption of foreign aid to Afghanistan. However, their efforts made little progress.

A source hinted that the meeting could also review Pakistan’s relations with the United States. It was believed that the status of talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) would also be discussed at the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1650833/nsc-reaffirms-commitment-to-a-peaceful-and-stable-afghanistan-amid-extremely-complex-regional-situation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos