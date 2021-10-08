Turkish opposition deepens cooperation and puts pressure on Erdogan

Six Turkish opposition parties are stepping up collaboration in their bid to topple Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AK party in elections slated for 2023, increasing pressure on the president as opinion polls show waning support for his power alliance.

Broadening the coordination that helped them deal a blow to Erdogan in the 2019 local elections, the parties held a third meeting on Tuesday and are planning weekly meetings to agree on common principles by the end of the year, the parties said. said those involved in the talks.

“The opposition in Turkey is trying something that has never been tried before: unite to confront the government,” said political commentator Murat Yetkin.

Support for Erdogan’s government is waning amid criticism of its handling of economic issues such as high inflation and unemployment, the COVID-19 pandemic, and wildfires and floods.

Opinion polls show the AK party at around 31 to 33 percent, up from 42.6 percent in the 2018 parliamentary elections, and its nationalist ally MHP at 8 to 9 percent, down from 11.1 percent, levels that would drive Erdogan to lose control of parliament in the next election.

The opposition talks aim to identify common principles, rather than agreeing on a presidential candidate, with the aim of abandoning the presidential system of government introduced in 2018 and returning to a parliamentary system, said the participants.

IYI party vice-chairman Bahadir Erdem said they had agreed to focus on issues such as the independence of the judiciary, media and universities, and laws regarding political parties and elections, with the aim of strengthening the separation of powers and democracy.

“These six parties coming together give people hope. Instead of dividing, there is unity, uniting on common ground,” Erdem told Reuters, contrasting with what he said. he said he was the polarization under two decades of AKP rule.

CHP vice-chairman Muharrem Erkek, who also attended the talks, said Turkey was “dragged to the brink” by the presidential system, which places far greater powers in the hands of the country’s leader. State.

“Citizens’ problems are getting worse under this one man system … A stronger parliamentary system will inspire confidence,” he said.

AKP party leader Bulent Turan called the talks on restoring the parliamentary system “reactionary”, saying the new system worked well and had reduced political instability.

Challenges

An alliance of the right-wing IYI ​​party and the center-left CHP led Erdogan’s AKP to lose control of the municipalities of Istanbul and Ankara in 2019, shattering its image of invincibility.

Since then, the government has faced growing economic and political challenges, and its handling of these has generated rare expressions of concern in the pro-Erdogan media.

Sabah newspaper columnist Dilek Gungor questioned the government’s success in communicating its achievements, such as major infrastructure projects over the past 20 years.

“Unfortunately, the government cannot even motivate its own base despite all these services and huge projects,” she wrote.

Erdogan’s former allies are among party leaders involved in opposition talks, along with ex-prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s Future Party and ex-Minister of Economy Ali’s Deva Party Babacan.

However, the talks do not include the second largest opposition party, pro-Kurdish HDP, which has said it is not seeking to join any alliance.

The chief executive of the Konda polling consultancy, Bekir Agirdir, said left-wing and Kurdish voices must be involved in the talks if they are to strengthen democracy.

“If the opposition does not look from the point of view of pluralism, it can win the elections … but this change can create new and greater chaos because it does not solve the real social problems of the country,” he said. he declared to the media T24.



