Ummah party calls Jokowi failed to deal with land conflict





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – General President Ummah festival, Ridho Rahmadi said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) failed to handle agrarian conflict. Ridho said that this condition causes an increase in inequalities and injustices in society. “The Ummat party believes that President Jokowi has failed to deal with the land conflicts that have arisen over the past five years, which have led to widespread inequality and injustice across the country,” Ridho said in his office, Friday (8/10). Ridho noted that there had been 2,288 land conflicts over the past five years. Of these, 1,437 people were victims of criminalization, 776 people were persecuted, 75 people were shot and 66 people died. He said those involved in this conflict were victims of structural injustice. However, said Ridho, the government argued that the agrarian conflict that occurred was just a horizontal conflict between fellow citizens. In addition, Ridho said that up to 68% of land in Indonesia is currently controlled by 1% of corporate groups and large corporations. Meanwhile, the 16 million farming families control less than half a hectare of land. Citing data from the Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA), Ridho said that in 2020, land conflicts increased by 28 percent in the plantation sector and 100 percent in the forestry sector respectively compared to the last year. Amien Rias’ son-in-law also criticized Jokowi’s certificate distribution policy. According to him, the question of agrarian conflicts leads to an unequal redistribution of land. “This problem of injustice is a question of land redistribution, not a question of land certification. With all due respect, stop thinking of the distribution of certificates as a solution,” he said. . On this basis, Ridho urged the government to immediately form the Agrarian Reform Authority. According to him, the agency is a decree of the MPR decree n ° IX / 2001 on agrarian reform and the management of natural resources (PA and PSDA). In addition, he called on the government to collect valid and integrated data on agrarian control, as well as to create a “single agrarian map” and the settlement of agrarian disputes throughout Indonesia. Previously, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning / Head of the National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) Sofyan Djalil said that the overlap in land ownership between companies and residents is a legacy of the past . Sofyan said the licensing standard for issuing Hak Guna Usaha (HGU) in the past tended to be less stringent. It is therefore not uncommon for land ownership permits to be issued when there are settlements or resident lands. (thr / fra)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



