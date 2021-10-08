More bosses join wave of business leaders criticizing Boris for shortages





T The boss of one of Britain’s biggest construction companies warned on Friday that major projects could be delayed as the industry is hit by labor shortages due to Brexit, Covid and access restricted to the resulting EU workforce. Mark Reynolds, managing director of Mace Group, which employs around 4,000 people in the UK, is the latest industry captain to sound the alarm over the difficulties in recruiting skilled workers. Delays in construction projects could affect the government’s flagship program to upgrade the country, including building many more housing outside the Southeast. Mr Reynolds said: It is important for everyone to recognize that there is a real risk that in construction we will see major projects delayed or costs significantly increased due to the current workforce challenges. work and materials. The construction sector has faced labor shortages for many years and these have been exacerbated by Brexit, Covid and restricted access to EU labor force which resulted. READ MORE The crisis, which includes a shortage of truck drivers and other workers in key industries, has plunged the government into clash with business leaders. The boss of one of central London’s largest property owners has joined the chorus of business leaders fighting back Boris Johnson’s claim that lack of business investment was the root of the crises that hit the economy. Brian Bickell, managing director of Shaftesbury, owner of shops, restaurants and cafes in the West End, said the Prime Minister suffered from mild memory loss he did not say these things when he was mayor of London . He added: It’s always better when there’s a sane relationship between government and business, it would be a good start if everyone could be a bit more mature and take a more hands-on approach rather than name calling. He dismissed the Prime Minister’s claims that companies had become addicted to low-paid, low-skilled immigrant workers, saying: When he was mayor he liked to defend London as a great attractor of talent from around the world, but it seems have forgotten this. Mr Bickell was speaking after Mr Johnson argued at the Conservative conference on Wednesday that businesses can no longer use immigration as an excuse not to invest in people, skills and equipment. The boss of Next, which supports Brexit, Lord Wolfson, had previously called for companies to be allowed to decide how many foreign workers they need. However, ministers refuse to open the door to the number of foreign workers that business leaders say are needed. The Cabinet, however, is divided over how many workers should be allowed to deal with labor shortages in agriculture, transportation, health care and other sectors. A government spokesperson said it was taking action to address business concerns about global issues related to rising wholesale gas prices and supply chain challenges. Were working with industry to identify and resolve current issues and were monitoring the situation closely so that we could mitigate future pinch points. But replies to Mr Johnson’s speech continued to rumble on Friday. David Page, president of Fulham Shore, which runs Franco Manca and Real Greek restaurants, said: We need a controlled immigration policy and a growing workforce and this is not available for UK businesses today. It’s enough to pull your hair out. He said the crisis would lead to inflation, with businesses going bankrupt just as they thought they had survived the past 18 months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-shortages-business-leaders-hgv-drivers-b959504.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos