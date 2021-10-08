Regular engagement between Pakistan and the United States is necessary for the stability of South Asia





Foreign Ministry spokesperson reiterates determination to keep international community informed of human rights violations committed by India at weekly press briefing

Pakistan reiterated Thursday that regular engagement with the United States is necessary for stability in the South Asian region, adding that this is mutually beneficial for both states.

We look forward to strengthening a balanced Pak-US relationship, anchored in mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, including security, trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity, the spokesperson said. from the Foreign Ministry, Asim Iftikhar, during a weekly press briefing.

Pakistan’s ties with the United States have been strained since President Joe Biden took office earlier this year, with Islamabad officials often complaining that the US leader has yet to have direct contact with the United States. Prime Minister Imran Khan, unlike previous practice. Engagement between the two states has continued at lower levels, however, which observers say is necessary for Washington to maintain its interests in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s alleged role in the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15 also proved a sticking point, with Washington attempting to make Islamabad the scapegoat for its failures in the war-torn state. during the 20 years that his forces were deployed there.

There is a desire on the part of Pakistan, and I believe on the part of the United States as well, to make this relationship broad-based and forward-looking, moving away from looking at it primarily from the point of view. from Afghanistan, Iftikhar said. Referring to legislation proposed by 22 Republican senators that called for sanctions against the Taliban and their foreign backers, he stressed that while this is a matter of concern, it does not necessarily reflect the official position. the United States and was inconsistent with the reality of the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States on Afghanistan.

Reiterating that Pakistan and the United States have many common interests, the spokesperson said that the visit of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Shermans to Islamabad would include discussions on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the current regional situation. In addition to meeting Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sherman is also due to meet Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Human rights in India

During his briefing, the spokesperson also reiterated Pakistan’s determination to continue to inform the international community of the deteriorating human rights situation of minorities in India. We are extremely concerned about the rapidly deteriorating human rights and minority rights situation in India. Not only Muslims but also Dalits, Christians and other minorities in India live in an environment of perpetual fear and intimidation, he said, citing an incident on October 3 in which a crowd of he die-hard Hindu extremists ransacked and vandalized a Christian prayer house in the province of Uttarkhand.

Likewise, he said, Muslims continued to be harassed with impunity across India, adding that an expulsion campaign in Assam had rendered thousands of Muslims homeless. The recent incidents of demolition of the former Bilal Mosque in Haryana and Masjid Ghareeb Nawaz in Uttar Pradesh are glaring examples of the Indian state’s complicity in acts of repression against Muslims, he said.

Beneath the veneer of democracy, the reality of India today is morbid. The world must stop India’s open and ruthless transgressions before it is too late, he said, adding that brutality, state terrorism, war crimes and systematic rights violations of humans continued unabated in Indian Kashmir, which was of great concern.

During Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address last month at the United Nations General Assembly, Iftikhar said he shared Pakistan’s views on developments in Afghanistan; The immense sacrifice and losses of Islamabad during the war on terrorism; his constructive role and sincere advice throughout; and the imperative to engage with Afghanistan to ensure lasting peace in the war-torn state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweekpakistan.com/regular-engagement-between-pakistan-u-s-needed-for-south-asia-stability/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos