Donald Trump blames Joe Biden for lack of confidence in vaccine: “No other reason”





Former President Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden for a lack of confidence in COVID-19 vaccines amid continued reluctance to receive the vaccine among much of the American public.

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in a telephone interview on Thursday that his administration had done “an incredible job” in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and that “everyone” wanted the vaccine when he was. President.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker, 76.2% of people aged 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 65.8% of that group is fully vaccinated.

Trump told Hannity: “During my administration, everyone wanted the vaccine.”

“There was no one saying ‘oh, gee, I don’t want to take it. “Now they’re saying that and it’s because they don’t trust the Biden administration. I don’t see any other reason,” he said.

“When I was there, everyone wanted it,” he added.

Trump briefly touched on the military during his tenure and said, “We had great leaders, great generals and they did a fantastic job distributing the vaccine. But there was nobody – very few people – I haven’t heard from anyone who wouldn’t take it. “

The former president has been vaccinated and has repeatedly said he is pro-vaccine, but has been criticized by his supporters as a result. He was booed at a rally in Cullman, Ala., On August 21, when he encouraged the crowd to be shot. He responded to the boos by saying he believed “totally in your freedoms”.

Trump discussed the COVID-19 vaccine and therapy, including the Regeneron antibody treatment, and asked, “How is it possible that your numbers are bigger now?”

“But I’m not reading that the numbers are bigger now. You barely hear it,” he said. “If it was me, it would be brutal because we have done an incredible job on the pandemic. An incredible job.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases has continued to rise since Biden took office on January 20 of this year. The number of daily cases and deaths in August and September was higher than at the same time in 2020, according to CDC data.

Trump made similar comments about Biden and vaccines in an interview with The Spectator magazine, excerpts from which were published Friday morning.

The former president said he was “a believer in the vaccine. It was I who proposed it in nine months or less,” referring to his administration’s effort in Operation Warp Speed ​​designed to speed up the vaccine. creation of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump went on to say, “You can’t force people to do things. You can explain it. Very interesting, when I was president, we didn’t talk about warrants. You didn’t need warrants. Everyone wanted to get the shot. And since then, I don’t know. It’s a lack of confidence from Biden. “

Former US President Donald Trump makes an entry at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Trump blamed President Joe Biden for his continued hesitation over vaccines. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

