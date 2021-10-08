Air Force Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and others send greetings to IAF





On October 8, on the occasion of the 89th Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and others sent their greetings to the community of the ‘Indian Air Force (IAF). The Minister of Trade and Industry, Piyush Goel also expressed his warm wishes, calling the IAF “the guardians of the skies of India!” “ Yogi Aditya Nath also shared his warm wishes Indian Air Force Day to all the heroic warriors of the Indian Air Force and their families who are constantly ready to defend Maa Bharati with unprecedented feats and unwavering commitment. PM Modi’s tweet read: “Greetings to our Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in the defense of the country and by their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. “ Greetings to our Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They distinguished themselves in the defense of the country and by their humanitarian spirit in difficult times. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021 Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared a video as he felt proud of our air warriors for responding to various challenges, his tweet: Warm greetings and wishes to all #IndianAirForce staff and their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our air warriors for responding to various challenges with eagerness and resilience and for being steadfast in service to the nation. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/gnpbrKJoL8 Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2021 Here is the tweet from our Indian President, Ram Nath Kovid, who salutes the AIF with admiration for its bravery and strength: “I am sure the IAF will continue to uphold its standards of excellence which it cherishes.” Greetings to Air Warriors, Veterans and their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proven its competence and ability time and time again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to uphold its cherished standards of excellence President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2021 Koo by Yogi Adityanath Nitin Gadkari on the same koo-ed platform, “Greetings to the air force personnel who are always ready to protect the homeland and best wishes for the Indian air force day. Tweet from Piyush Goal, Guardians of the Indian Sky! Salute the power of @IAF_MCC as we celebrate the 89th #AirForceDay. Air Warriors always put 🇮🇳 first when they touch the sky with glory! pic.twitter.com/mLCbndNBe8 Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 8, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/india/air-force-day-2021-pm-narendra-modi-president-ram-nath-kovindrajnath-singh-wishes-iaf-1503015879.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos